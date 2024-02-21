Kajaria Tiles extend partnership with RCB Women's Team

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Kajaria Tiles, the largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in the country along with the Royal Challengers Bangalore announced today that the brand would stay on as the "Principal Sponsors" for the RCB Women's Team extending their partnership which began with the inaugural season of T20, last year.

Speaking on the association Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, said: "I am happy to announce that we have extended our partnership with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team and look forward to a successful season. For us Women Empowerment is a core ethos of our organisation, and our sporting superstars are inspiring not just this generation but every little girl watching the game. We look forward to continuing our support for RCB Women team and contributing to their journey of success in the upcoming season".

Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Kajaria for another season. The association began on a successful note with the inaugural season, last year and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration as the tournament grows in magnitude."

The second edition of the Women's T20 will be played between 23 February to 17 March 2024 across two venues, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India and eighth in the world. With a record of excellence that stretches over three decades, Kajaria's innovative products have outfitted millions of homes across India and its cutting-edge technology, and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques make it the no 1 tile brand in the industry. Kajaria has 9 manufacturing plants in India for tiles and bathware and has won Superbrand title 13 times in a row.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixer which is launched as an extension to an already successful venture, RCB Bar & Cafe which saw an expansion by a new opened outlet at the T2 terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles in 2023.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field - 'Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.

