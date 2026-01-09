Kajaria Tiles Extends Partnership with RCB Women's Team

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., India's No.1 tile company, together with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), announced today the extension of their partnership, with Kajaria Tiles continuing as the Principal Sponsor of the RCB Women's Team. The renewed association builds on a successful collaboration that began with the inaugural season of the Women's T20 League in 2023.

This renewal underscores Kajaria Tiles' long-term commitment to the growth of women's cricket in India and its strong belief in the Women's T20 League as a transformative platform shaping the future of women's sport. Over the past seasons, the partnership has grown alongside the league, marked by increasing fan engagement and a strong alignment of values between the brand and the team.

Beyond brand visibility, Kajaria Tiles aims to make a meaningful contribution to the women's cricket ecosystem by supporting initiatives that encourage grassroots talent, community participation, and wider inclusion in women's sport.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., said: "Since the launch of the Women's T20 League, our association with the RCB Women's Team has represented much more than a sponsorship. Women empowerment is a core value at Kajaria, and our women cricketers are true role models, inspiring not just today's generation but every young girl who dreams big. We are proud to continue our support for the RCB Women's Team and be part of their journey in the seasons ahead."

The front-of-jersey sponsorship reflects Kajaria Tiles' belief in excellence, resilience, and leadership, as well as its commitment to providing women athletes with a strong platform on one of the country's biggest sporting stages. As the partnership continues, Kajaria will further strengthen engagement during the Women's T20 League through high-impact digital campaigns in collaboration with the RCB Women's Team, reinforcing the brand's focus on inclusivity, progress, and leadership in women's sport.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: "Kajaria Tiles has been a valued partner of the RCB Women's Team since the inception of the Women's T20 League. Their continued support has contributed significantly to strengthening the women's game. We are delighted to extend this association and look forward to deepening fan engagement together."

