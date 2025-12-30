Kajra solar project in Bihar energises 132 kV transmission line

New Delhi [India], December 30 : The 132 kV transmission line for power transmission and the 100 MVA, 33/132 kV capacity transformer of the plant at Kajra Solar Power Plant located in Lakhisarai district of Bihar have been successfully energised.

Energy Department Secretary and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, Manoj Kumar Singh informed that this work has been completed under the continuous intensive monitoring of Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited and Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited.

A new transmission line has been constructed for power transmission from Kajra Solar Power Plant and has been energized from Grid Sub-station Haveli Kharagpur and Grid Sub-station Lakhisarai, along with this, the 100-megawatt, 33/132 kV capacity power transformer installed at Kajra Solar Power Plant has also been energized, as per a statement from the Bihar government.

This will ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of the said area.

Energy Department Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said that this achievement is a major step towards promoting solar energy in the state and strengthening the electricity system.

This will enable people to get continuous and uninterrupted electricity. This solar plant will provide uninterrupted electricity supply during the day, along with this, uninterrupted electricity supply can be provided for 4 to 5 hours during peak hours through the battery energy storage system.

A senior official of Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL) informed that Kajra Solar Power Plant is one of the country's largest battery storage system solar energy projects.

Its commencement will give new strength to green energy production in Bihar, the statement said.

Under the first phase of the project, a 185-megawatt solar power plant along with a 254 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

In its second phase, a 116-megawatt solar power plant along with a 241 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,055 crore.

The target to complete this is January 2027.

After completion of the project, the total capacity of Kajra Solar Power Plant will be 301 megawatts and the total capacity of the battery energy storage system will be 495 megawatt-hours, it added.

