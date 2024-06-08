Kal Ke Krorepati to accommodate PM swearing on Zee Business

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: Kal ke Krorepati Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne has decided to take this week off from its regular schedule of 8:30 pm on Zee Business to accommodate the smooth telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony.

"It is a matter of great pride for us to be able to witness the third term swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This coincides with the regular broadcast of our show on Zee Business at 8:30 pm this Sunday. So it has been mutually agreed with Zee to allow the ceremony to be telecast seamlessly," says Milapsinh Jadeje, founder of Irollrmedia, the producers of the show.

"It is an honour to be given the chance to make this change. We want to assure all our followers that there is an amazing lineup of local startups pitching to eminent investors. We promise to make it a good watch as the show makes a return next Sunday at 8:30 pm on Zee Business," adds Jignesh Patel, co-founder iRollermedia.

Kal Ke Krorepati - Chotte Sheher Bade Sapne continues to play on Tata Play Har Ghar Startup #515 all day Saturday and Sunday.

