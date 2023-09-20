Kala Ghoda Association Brings Together Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Sons for An Unforgettable Concert

New Delhi (India), September 20: Witness a once-in-a-lifetime performance by the legendary Sarod Grand Master, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saab, as he takes the stage alongside his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. This extraordinary performance spanning three generations of musical geniuses is set to enthrall audiences on Thursday, October 26th, 2023, starting from 6:00 PM at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA.



The eagerly anticipated event brings together the mastery of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and the incredible talents of his sons, promising a night of unparalleled musical enchantment. The concert is a celebration of the legacy and artistry that has been passed down through generations, a true testament to the enduring magic of classical music.



The rare and captivating performance is made possible through the collaboration of esteemed institutions: the Kala Ghoda Association, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahlaya, and the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA). These organizations share a commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage that Mumbai holds.



The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, organized annually by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), stands as Asia’s largest multi-disciplinary street art festival. Its primary purpose is to raise funds for crucial restoration projects and the maintenance and preservation of the Kala Ghoda area—a cherished cultural hub in South Mumbai. Each year, over 2 million visitors are welcomed into the festival’s 15+ venues, thanks to the collective efforts of art galleries, patrons, and concerned citizens.

The Kala Ghoda district, renowned for its wealth of heritage buildings, artistic spaces, and cultural treasures, houses museums, art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and educational institutions. The concert is an homage to this rich legacy, a sonic tribute to the vibrant heritage that defines the precinct.



By bringing together the artistry of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his musical lineage, this concert echoes the larger purpose of the Kala Ghoda Association: to preserve and honour the artistic and heritage district of Mumbai.

