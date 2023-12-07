Kalabhumi Organizes Special Art & Craft Workshop for Persons with Disabilities in Collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 7: Kalabhumi, a leading organization dedicated to promoting art and culture, proudly organised a special Art & Craft Workshop tailored for special students in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, this initiative aims to foster inclusivity and provide a platform for artistic expression for individuals with diverse abilities.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an annual observance promoting understanding and awareness of disability issues, mobilizes support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a special art and craft workshop under ministry of culture government of India at NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art). The National Gallery of Modern Art in collaboration with Special Olympics and Kalabhumi had organised one-day art and craft workshop on International Day of Disabled persons. every year on 3rd December the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated to spread awareness and mobilise support for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities globally. The Ministry of Culture government of India decided to arrange Art therapy session for person with disabilities under the banner of kalabhumi.

This year, Kalabhumi takes a significant step forward by organizing an Art & Craft Workshop specifically designed for special students, providing them with an opportunity to explore their creative potential and contribute to the rich tapestry of Indian art and culture. The workshop was scheduled for 3rd December 2023, was featured professional artists and instructors specializing in adapting artistic techniques to accommodate various abilities. Participants were engaging in a range of art and craft activities, including painting, sculpture, and other hands-on projects. The goal was to create an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages self-expression and boosts the confidence of participants. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to organize this special Art & Craft Workshop on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Art has the power to transcend barriers, and we believe in providing a platform for everyone to express themselves creatively.

This workshop is a celebration of diversity, talent, and the inherent creativity within everyone," said Asgar Ali Kalabhumi Founder. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has been a steadfast supporter of initiatives that promote inclusivity and cultural diversity. Their partnership with Kalabhumi for this workshop underscores their commitment to ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to participate in and contribute to India's vibrant cultural landscape. Media representatives, influencers, and the public were invited to attend this inspiring event.

Where 100 special students had canvassed their art thoughts on sheets under the guidance of Kalabhumi team and students. In this Art and Craft workshop different eminent artist invited for live demonstration. There were seven mentors to assist the children during workshop. The workshop is organised to promote art integrated learning among children with special needs by Mukesh Shukla (Chairman of Special Olympics Bharat-UP. The students were excited and presented their creative skills through brush and colours. Director NGMA, Smt. Temsunaro Jamir Tripathi apricated to Kalabhumi dedication hard work. Special Guest Shri Kalyan Kumar.

Kalabhumi is a New Delhi based organization committed to promoting art and culture through various initiatives, including workshops, exhibitions, and cultural events. With a focus on inclusivity, Kalabhumi strives to provide opportunities for individuals of all abilities to engage in and appreciate the arts. About the Ministry of Culture, Government of India: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and fostering the growth of India's rich cultural heritage. Through various programs and collaborations, the Ministry works towards ensuring that cultural diversity is celebrated and accessible to all citizens.

