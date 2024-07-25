KalingaStone Unveils Elixir: The Pinnacle of Innovation in Premium Quartz Surfaces

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: KalingaStone, the trailblazer in engineered marble, quartz, and terrazzo surfaces, proudly announces the launch of its latest ground-breaking innovation - Elixir. This premium quartz stone collection marks a significant milestone in KalingaStone's 15-year journey, epitomizing the fusion of cutting-edge technology and masterful craftsmanship.

Visionary Leadership and Unmatched Innovation

Elixir is the culmination of five years of meticulous research and development, reflecting KalingaStone's commitment to pioneering the future of design. By anticipating and responding to evolving trends and the sophisticated preferences of modern consumers, KalingaStone redefines the standards of beauty, functionality, and innovation in the engineered stone industry.

Elixir: A Tale of Reincarnation

Inspired by the timeless beauty of nature, Elixir by KalingaStone resurrects the allure of natural stones that have faded into history. Iconic stones like Blue Crystal Agathe, Viola, and Michelangelo, once celebrated and now lost to time, have been reimagined with unparalleled precision and artistry. KalingaStone's R&D team has embraced the challenge of bringing these extinct marvels back to life, blending their essence with modern engineering to create Elixir.

A Limited Edition of Enduring Legacy

Elixir transcends the inherent limitations of natural stone, presenting a stunning array of colours and patterns that cater to the most discerning tastes. This limited-edition collection, born from five years of dedicated research and over 10,000+ factory hours, stands as a rare phenomenon in the world of engineered stone.

Each Elixir slab is a testament to exceptional craftsmanship, meticulously crafted to capture the intricate details of natural stone, ensuring a legacy that will inspire for generations.

For the Visionary Creator

Elixir is designed for those who find beauty in every detail and are driven by the passion to create. From its exquisite palette to its intricate patterns, Elixir ignites creativity and self-expression, empowering individuals to transform their spaces into reflections of their unique visions. Whether seeking the elegance of timeless neutrals or the boldness of statement hues, Elixir promises unmatched aesthetic appeal and design flexibility.

Engineered Excellence

Elixir is more than a surface; it's a celebration of versatility and sophistication. Initially introduced as a flooring masterpiece, Elixir's high-end products are also ideal for staircases, countertops, wall cladding, statement artifacts, lift lobbies, restaurant tabletops, and wash basin counters. Its unmatched surface qualities make it adaptable to any living space.

Signature Products

Each slab embodies a perfect blend of elegance and precision, celebrating the art of craftsmanship and the timeless allure of exquisite design. Experience the ultimate expression of sophistication, tailored for the discerning eye that appreciates the finer things in life

Bianco Crystal

Michelangelo

Grand Antique

Bianco Chiniati

Liquid Mercury

Viola

Blue Crystal Agathe

Verde Botanik

Verde Botanik Classico

For more information about the Elixir Collection and to explore the full range of offerings from KalingaStone, visit www.kalingastone.com.

Contact Us: info@kalingastone.com | +91 9653305595

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor