Kalki Ecosphere Launches Next Gen Impactpure, The World's First Plug and Play Water Purifier

New Delhi [India], October 24: When human life is in danger because microplastic is found in human blood and reaches the human brain, simultaneously, our environment is in danger because of single-use plastic pollution; a new hope is shown by a unique innovation by an Indian Innovator Mr Rohit Shah is the founder of Kalki Ecosphere, a Mumbai-based startup. His newly innovated futuristic plug-and-play mobile water purifier doesn't require installation, plumbing or professional technician for maintenance.

IMPACTPURE, the world's first plug-and-play water purifier, is a versatile water purifier which can be used as a standard household water purifier as well as an outdoor water purifier because it's so compact to easily carried along and plugged into any water tap or tracking or hiking, water can be fetched in any narrow mouth bottle like empty soda bottle or packaged water bottle, and just plugged to IMPACTPURE for getting optimum quality of drinking water.

IMPACTPURE can give access to pure water anywhere, anytime. Government initiative of Life movement for reducing carbon footprint to protect environment and climate change can be achieved by revolutionizing the water purification industry. Founder, Innovator, and Patent Holder, Rohit Shah, says that just like after introduction of mobile phones, P.C.O centers for making distance call has become thing of past, similar thing can happen to prevailing water purifiers after implementation of our revolutionary Mobile Water purifiers as pure water will be just a plug away.

Tourists and outdoor enthusiasts and health conscious seeking a highly efficient water purification solution can benefit from Kalki Ecosphere's Impactpure because it not only gives purest form of water eliminating 99.9999% of bacteria, Protozoans, 99.99% virus, Chlorine, heavy metals, toxins from water, but at the same time gives structured water and pH balanced Alkaline water. Incorporation newly developed technology called 4X4 MHD (Magnetohydrodynamix), will prove game changer and makes it unique as this technology can condition hard water and prevent scaling effects. The selective tracing mechanism developed by us, retains essential minerals required for body. During Emergency situations, individuals, both from public and privately owned organizations,

that perform emergency preparedness and disaster management services, can provide pure water without using electricity with this device. The NGO owners can provide purified water to people who do not have access to fresh water. The plug and play water purifier also allows individuals seeking reliability to get pure water on the go or at home.

"Lots of households have water purifiers at home, but while one is on the go, there is an absence of clean water. Especially through IMPACTPURE, getting your hands on clean water is made convenient and efficient. Our new plug and play water purifier provides clear water but is also of optimum quality to solve problems without the need for frequent professional maintenance and removal of essential minerals of water.

"The IMPACTPURE plug and play device gives humankind the ability to create a more sustainable environment by not only fighting against the usage of single-use plastics but also reducing carbon footprint involved in whole ecosystem of bottled water. We have the infrastructure all set to launch and grow our sales within the first month rapidly. We are excited to launch our truly mobile solution below Rs.4000/- for not just for home but anywhere a person goes. We believe the next wave of the water purification industry will be driven by Kalki Ecosphere's launched products, revolutionizing the world," said Sonal Shah, who is also the Founder of Kalki Ecosphere.

Kalki Ecosphere was founded by Rohit Shah and Sonal Shah, who collectively work towards providing the most sustainable and eco-friendly, and affordable products.

Bootstrapping, they have collectively established Kalki Ecosphere, as a frontrunner with their innovative and futuristic approach. They have 2 patents granted and 3 design patents granted for their innovation. The new product, Impact Pure, can be looked upon as a game-changing water purifier. It purifies water without wasting a single drop of water. This water purification device can be purchased at a fraction of the price of other water purifiers in the market and soon it will be available on all online and offline platforms.

For more information on the product please visit: https://www.kalkiecosphere.com/

