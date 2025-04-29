KALKI Fashion Levels Up. Lighthouse Backs the Vision

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 29: KALKI Fashion, one of India's leading names in occasion wear and bridal couture, has entered a strategic investment partnership with Lighthouse Fundsmarking a major step forward in the brand's expansion. With eight flagship stores already dominating key metropolitan markets, KALKI Fashion has established itself as the go-to destination for contemporary Indian silhouettes for the modern clientele. This partnership with Lighthouse Fundsknown for changing consumer brands into household namesrepresents more than capital injection; it's an alliance positioned to elevate KALKI Fashion onto the global stage.

KALKI Fashion's design signature has positioned the brand as a definitive voice in premium Indian occasion wear. Its portfolio spans bridal couture, festive collections, and menswear, delivered through an elevated retail experience across both physical and digital touchpoints. With a robust D2C platform now contributing 35% of business volume, KALKI Fashion has spotlighted ethnic wear commerce through virtual consultations, predictive styling tech, and convenient delivery.

This capital infusion will accelerate KALKI Fashion retail expansion, with plans to establish new experiential stores in untapped domestic markets and international fashion capitals where demand for contemporary Indian occasion wear is surging. It will also transform KALKI Fashion's digital architecture through personalization technologies and frictionless omnichannel journeysarriving just in time for the upcoming wedding season and ensuring a wholesome shopping experience across platforms.

With Lighthouse's strategic backing, KALKI Fashion aims to expand beyond its core bridal clientele to capture emerging segments, including luxury pret enthusiasts and international fashion connoisseurs drawn to India's rich heritage. The investment will affect the collection development cycles, enabling faster response to seasonal trends while preserving the brand's signature craftsmanship. Limited-edition capsules and exclusive collaborations are set to launch ahead of the festive calendar.

This arrives as KALKI Fashion begins a supply chain reimagination, with Lighthouse's support fast-tracking deployment of advanced inventory systems to ensure near-perfect stock availability. Enhanced production capabilities will elevate the brand's customization services, delivering even bespoke bridal couture with new levels of speed and precision.

The brand's international footprint has grown significantly, with overseas clientele now contributing three-quarters of digital revenue across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The upcoming season will spotlight KALKI Fashion's creative evolution capsule lines like KALKI Weaves for handloom connoisseurs and Rooted by KALKI Fashion celebrating craftsmanship.

Backed by strong financialsincluding double-digit revenue growth, healthy margins from in-house production, and a full-price retail modelKALKI Fashion enters this next phase from a position of strength. As the brand secures an investment by Lighthouse Funds, it is all set to bring Indian occasion wear to the global stage with not just garments, but timeless moments that cross borders and traditions.

About KALKI Fashion :

Born in Mumbai, India in 2007, KALKI Fashion evokes the very spirit of the city it was founded in. An upstart, innovative, and dynamic brand - KALKI - offers the best of contemporary, ethnic Indian fashion and fusion-wear styles. Staying true to the brand's unique promise of premium and wearable fashion, KALKI Fashion unveils fresh collections and all-new designs throughout the fashion calendar. KALKI Fashion's design and aesthetic sensibility seek inspiration from all walks of life- be it the beauty of nature and heritage in art, architecture and culture, intricate creations, and the modern world to the home-bound handloom traditions of India.

