Kalpana Patowary Honoured with Bihar Kala Samman 2023-24 for Her Contribution to Bhojpuri Music & Arts

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 20: The Government of Bihar has conferred its highest cultural honour, National Award - the Bihar Kala Samman: 2023-24, upon Kalpana Patowary, internationally celebrated folk singer and daughter of Barpeta, Sarbhog, Assam. Recognised as one of the most powerful voices of Indian folk traditions, Patowary received the award for her lifelong dedication to Bhojpuri music and her extraordinary contributions to the performing arts.

The award, instituted by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, Government of Bihar, acknowledges Kalpana's unparalleled role in reviving, preserving, and globalizing Bihar's rich folk heritage. Through decades of relentless work, she has ensured that the soul of Bhojpuri music continues to resonate with audiences in India and across the world.

Kalpana Patowary, widely known as the "Bhojpuri Queen", has built her career on the foundation of folk traditions. Her repertoire spans Chhath Geet, Birha, Kajri, women's narratives, and Sufi-Bhojpuri fusions, which she has carried from rural village gatherings to prestigious international festivals. Her pioneering efforts have brought Bihar's deep-rooted cultural identity to global stages, inspiring scholars, artists, and audiences alike.

With her commanding voice and storytelling ability, Patowary has become a symbol of how folk is more than music - it is identity, history, and pride. Her songs bridge the past and present, offering contemporary audiences a lens into the timeless traditions of Bihar's cultural landscape.

The announcement of the Bihar Kala Samman has sparked pride not only in Bihar but also in Patowary's home state of Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, through his official social media handles, extended warm congratulations:

"Heartfelt congratulations to Kalpana Patowary on being honoured with the Bihar Kala Samman 2025. This recognition is a matter of immense pride for Assam and the entire nation."

The honour reaffirms Patowary's unique position as a cultural bridge between Assam and Bihar, reflecting how art transcends regional boundaries to unite people through shared heritage.

The grand felicitation ceremony, held in Patna on 24 September 2025, witnessed artists, scholars, government officials, and cultural dignitaries coming together to celebrate Patowary's achievements. Amidst resounding applause, she was presented with the prestigious Bihar Kala Samman, an occasion that marked a defining moment in her artistic journey.

In her acceptance speech, Kalpana Patowary expressed deep gratitude:

"I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. This award belongs to the land, the language, and the people of Bihar whose stories I have carried in my voice. It is a proud moment not just for me, but for every folk artist fighting to keep our traditions alive."

Her words captured the essence of her lifelong mission: giving a voice to traditions often overlooked, yet essential to the cultural soul of the nation.

Patowary's journey reflects decades of devotion to folk culture. Trained in classical music yet driven by her roots in Assamese folk, she chose to devote her artistry to Bhojpuri traditions. Over the years, she has recorded hundreds of Bhojpuri folk songs, collaborated with international musicians, and undertaken research into the works of Bhikhari Thakur, the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri theatre.

By bringing Bhojpuri folk music to world platformswhether at cultural festivals in Europe, diaspora events in the Caribbean, or academic forums in Indiashe has ensured that Bihar's folk identity resonates far beyond its borders.

The Bihar Kala Samman 2023-24 is more than an individual honour; it represents a recognition of folk art's enduring power. Through this award, the Government of Bihar has acknowledged that folk traditions are living legacies that must be cherished, preserved, and celebrated.

Kalpana Patowary's achievement serves as an inspiration for younger generations of artists to embrace their roots. Her journey demonstrates that folk artistry is not a relic of the past but a vibrant, evolving form of expression with the capacity to shape cultural narratives on a global stage.

The conferment of the Bihar Kala Samman: 2023-24 on Kalpana Patowary underscores her status as a torchbearer of Bhojpuri music and culture. From the villages of Bihar to international arenas, her artistry has showcased the resilience, richness, and relevance of folk traditions.

As Bihar honours her contributions, the world celebrates an artist who has turned folk music into a powerful medium of identity, history, and pride. This recognition is a tribute not only to her personal journey but to the collective spirit of folk artists everywhere who dedicate their lives to keeping culture alive.

