Kalpana Shukla Welcomes the New Year with a Winter Relief Drive for the Underprivileged in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: Ending the year on a compassionate and purposeful note, Kalpana Shukla, through her social initiative Vedev Foundation, organised a winter relief drive in collaboration with Taare Zameen Foundation (NGO), distributing blankets and essential goodies to underprivileged communities across Delhi.

The New Year's Eve initiative aimed to provide warmth and comfort to those most affected by the harsh winter conditions. Kalpana Shukla actively participated in the distribution drive, engaging with beneficiaries and supporting the on-ground volunteers during the outreach.

Speaking about the initiative, Kalpana Shukla said,

"As the year comes to a close, it is important to reflect on gratitude and responsibility. Winters can be extremely challenging for many, and even a small act of kindness can bring comfort and hope. This initiative was my way of starting the new year with empathy and purpose."

The blanket distribution drive was conducted as part of Taare Zameen Foundation's ongoing winter relief programmes, with support from Vedev Foundation, Kalpana Shukla's non-profit initiative focused on community welfare and social upliftment. The foundations highlighted the importance of individual-led and collaborative efforts in amplifying grassroots humanitarian impact.

Through this New Year's Eve drive, Kalpana Shukla reinforced her commitment to community welfare and social responsibility, highlighting the role of collective compassion in driving meaningful change.

About Kalpana Shukla

Kalpana Shukla is a model, pageant titleholder, and social advocate, best known for being the First Runner-Up at Mrs. Universe 2023. Beyond her achievements in fashion and pageantry, she is actively involved in initiatives supporting women's empowerment, community welfare, and social inclusion. She is the founder of Vedev Foundation, through which she undertakes and supports humanitarian initiatives aimed at creating sustainable and positive change at the grassroots level.

About Vedev Foundation

Vedev Foundation is a non-profit initiative founded by Kalpana Shukla, dedicated to community welfare, social empowerment, and humanitarian support. The foundation focuses on initiatives related to basic necessities, women's empowerment, and inclusive social development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor