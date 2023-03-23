Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 2,477-crore

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said the company and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth Rs 2,477 crores.

Of those orders, transmission and distribution business orders were worth Rs 1,181 crores in India and overseas markets, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects in the water business of Rs 1,296 crore.

"We are pleased with the continuous momentum in order inflows, especially in our T&D and water businesses. The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book especially in the domestic market," said Msh Mohnot, MD and CEO, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited.

"Our water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the rural piped water supply projects. With the above order wins, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has reached at a record level of Rs 25,149 Crores. We continue to focus on delivering profitable growth and improving our return ratios going forward."

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited is one of the largest specialized EPC compes engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, and urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail).

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor