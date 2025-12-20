Kalyan Jewellers Opens Two-Day By-Invite High Jewellery Exhibition in Indore

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's most iconic and trusted jewellery brands, today opened an exclusive high jewellery exhibition in Indore, curated for connoisseurs of exceptional craftsmanship and enduring design.

The by-invite-only exhibition commenced today at Radisson Blu, Indore, and will continue for one more day on 21 December, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. Designed as an intimate, boutique-style showcase, the exhibition offers guests a personalised shopping experience, with dedicated consultations and a private viewing of the brand's most extraordinary creations.

Carefully curated, the exhibition presents a distinguished selection of diamond, Polki, solitaire and coloured gemstone jewellery, each piece chosen for its rarity, brilliance and artisanal finesse. Reflecting the evolving tastes of modern aesthetes, the collection balances contemporary elegance with timeless appeal, showcasing refined interpretations of heritage craftsmanship alongside modern design sensibilities.

This exclusive showcase forms part of Kalyan Jewellers' ongoing endeavour to create immersive, high-touch experiences for its clientele seamlessly blending legacy, craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication in a setting designed for discerning patrons.

About Kalyan Jewellers

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the UK, Middle East and the USA. The company has enjoyed a longstanding presence in the Indian market for over three decades and has set industry benchmarks in quality, transparency, pricing and innovation. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of customers. Kalyan Jewellers has over 400 showrooms across India, USA and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 9,08,000 sq. ft.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor