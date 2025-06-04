Kamal H Mohammed Receives Prestigious Dr. Satyajit Ray Award

Kavalangad (Kerala) [India], June 4: Human rights activist, writer and social activist Dr. Kamal H. Mohammed was presented with the Satyajit Ray Award. The ceremony held at the Surya Ganesham Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated by Bharat Vibhushan Shri. Adoor Gopala Krishnan. The Satyajit Ray Film Society selected Dr. Kamal’s autobiography titled Daring Prince as the best autobiography in 2024. Writer George Onakkur and KP Sudheera jointly presented the award to Kamal H. Mohammed. Film Society Chairman and film director Sajin Lal presided over the function. Ramesh Narayanan, Balu Kiriath, Prabha Varma and S. Kumar spoke at the function.

Kamal, a native of Kannur, currently lives in Neryamangalam, Talakodu. Dr. Kamal’s autobiography has received many awards, including the Pondicherry Ratna Award, Delhi Ratna Award, London Book of World 2024, UN Book of Records 2025, and the fifth edition of the Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award in 2025. NIILM University has also honored him with an honorary doctorate. Kamal also received the Sahitya Sparsh Awards in 2025 in recognition of his significant impact on literature. Its Malayalam translation, titled Dheeranaya Rajakumaran, is now available on Amazon. The book has also won the G.K. Pillai Award. It has also been shortlisted for the Sahitya Sparsh Awards in 2026.

