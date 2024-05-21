Kamal H Muhamed's "Daring Prince" Unveiled: A Tale of Survival and Service Amidst Adversity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: A distinguished gathering converged at the prestigious Adlux Paragon in Angamaly, Kochi, for the highly anticipated launch of Kamal H Muhamed's autobiography, "Daring Prince - Truth Revealed." The event marked a significant milestone in Kamal's journey, from his humble beginnings as a school dropout in 1980 to his emergence as a symbol of resilience and compassion.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr. Mohanji, a spiritual luminary and Kamal's cherished childhood friend. Dr. Mohanji, deeply moved by Kamal's narrative, took center stage to release the book, presenting the first copy to the esteemed former diplomat, Indian Ambassador to Netherlands Shri. VenuRajamony IFS (retd.). Their exchange symbolized not just the unveiling of a memoir but the acknowledgment of a life lived with courage and purpose.

"Daring Prince" delves into Kamal's remarkable odyssey, replete with trials and triumphs. At its core lies a gripping account of Kamal's tumultuous years in the UAE, where he endured remand terms of four years stemming from a legal dispute with his employer over unpaid salaries. Yet, Kamal's resolve remained unshaken, his spirit undimmed by adversity. The eventual conviction and imprisonment of his erstwhile employer for fraudulent activities served as vindication, a testament to Kamal's unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

The narrative then pivots to Kamal's transformative journey in Yemen, where he sought refuge amidst civil unrest. It was amidst the chaos and uncertainty of conflict that Kamal discovered his true calling - that of a humanitarian and social worker. His selfless service during Operation RAHAT, a monumental effort led by the Government of India for the evacuation of Indian and foreign nationals, showcased Kamal's unwavering dedication to alleviating human suffering. He is married to Yemeni Citizen and have 3 Children.

The launch event was attended by luminaries from various spheres, including acclaimed film directors K Madhu, Robin Tirumala, and Sunil Karanthur, as well as Munsiff Court Judge K Karthika and Rev. Fr. Michael Maliekal. Their presence underscored the universal resonance of Kamal's story and the profound impact of his actions.

"Daring Prince" is not merely a memoir; it is a testament to the power of resilience, compassion, and unwavering determination. Kamal's journey serves as an inspiration to all who dare to dream and persevere against all odds. As Chairman for State Communication of All India Human Rights Council (AICHLS) and Deputy Director of National Council for News Broadcasting (NCNB) in New Delhi, Kamal continues to champion noble causes and advocate for social justice. He is also International Business Associate for KokilabenDhirubhaiAmbani Hospital and serves as Director of WellMedtripMauritious.

Book Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/8197046433

The English version of "Daring Prince" is now available for purchase on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The revenue derived from the Book Sales shall be utilized for supporting the poor and needy added Kamal. Translated versions in Malayalam, Hindi, as well as all South Indian languages, Arabic, and French, are slated for release in the near future.

