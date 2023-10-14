Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust Hosts Khadiology Event with Prominent Guests at Jai Hind College

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust recently organized an inspiring and eye-opening Khadi Mahotsav event called 'Khadiology' at the prestigious Jai Hind College in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests Including Trustee of kamala AGGT Nidarshana Gowani, Yogesh Bhamare, State Director, KVIC, Maharashtra, Shubhada Kedare, Principle, St. Columba School, Grant road, R. Vimala, CEO, MKVIB, Maharashtra, Vikram Khandekar, Dy.Director, KVIC, Maharashtra,popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani, and Anirudh Dave.

The primary objective of the Khadiology event was to promote the use of khadi fabric in Maharashtra and showcase its versatility and stylish appeal, especially among the younger generation. With the belief that khadi can be worn with pride and panache, the event aimed to break the stereotypes associated with this traditional fabric.

The evening was filled with informative sessions, engaging discussions, and vibrant showcases that highlighted the various ways in which khadi can be incorporated into modern fashion. Renowned designers, industry experts, and fashion influencers took the stage to share their insights on how to style khadi garments and accessories to create a trendy and sustainable wardrobe.

Minister Yogesh Bhamare, State Director, KVIC, Maharashtra in his address to the audience, emphasized the significance of supporting local industries and artisans by choosing khadi products. He also applauded the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust for its efforts in organizing such an impactful event that aimed to transform the perception of khadi among the youth.

Adding to the star-studded event, popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani and Anirudh Dave shared their personal experiences of sporting khadi attire in various public appearances. Their charismatic presence helped ignite enthusiasm among the attendees, showcasing that khadi can indeed be worn in style without compromising on comfort or fashion.

The Khadiology event also featured a mesmerizing catwalk, where models flaunted the latest khadi creations by renowned designers.

The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust's Khadi Mahotsav 'Khadiology' event at Jai Hind College proved to be an inspiring platform for promoting khadi in Maharashtra. With the active involvement of Yogesh Bhamare, State Director, KVIC, Maharashtra along with prominent actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Anirudh Dave, the event successfully showcased the stylish and fashionable aspects of khadi while encouraging youth to embrace this heritage fabric with pride.

