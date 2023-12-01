Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust Recognized for Exemplary Contributions at Elite 50’s Most Influential Indians Awards in New York City

New Delhi (India), December 1: The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust stood out at the Elite 50’s Most Influential Indians Awards held at the Statue of Liberty in New York City. The event, which drew notable personalities from various fields, was a platform to honor exceptional individuals, and the Trust’s participation added to the event’s grandeur.

Led by Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani, the Trust collaborated with Elite magazine India’s owner, Puraskar Thadani, to honor outstanding contributions. Ramesh Gowani, representing the Trust, had the distinct privilege of presenting awards to distinguished individuals, including Gaur Gopal Das ji and Chef Vikas Khanna.

The Trust’s involvement at this high-profile event signified a defining moment that showcased two decades of unwavering progress and boundless inspiration. Through their sponsorship and active participation, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust demonstrated its steadfast commitment to acknowledging and celebrating remarkable individuals who have made a lasting impact in their respective fields.

The Trustees’ collaborative efforts with Elite magazine India and their involvement in this renowned event highlighted their relentless dedication to honoring outstanding individuals, leaving a lasting and influential impression on all those present. The evening was not merely a gathering of influential figures but a profound celebration of their remarkable contributions and accomplishments.

