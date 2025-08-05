Kamet Capital Leads Exclusive Series A Investment in AI Avatar Pioneer TopView

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 5: Kamet Capital, a leading multi-single-family office headquartered in Singapore, has announced the completion of its exclusive Series A investment of USD 8.5 million into TopView.ai ("TopView"). The fast-rising AI-powered product content creation platform is transforming how brands produce immersive and conversion-driven e-commerce content through breakthrough AI avatar technology.

Launched in Singapore in 2024, TopView is a next-generation content creation platform that harnesses proprietary AI and digital human technology to revolutionise how businesses produce high-quality video content. Its platform empowers brands to create immersive, UGC-style videos and product photos at scale without the need for filming, editing, actors, or KOLs. With its industry-first capabilities, including lifelike AI avatars that can physically interact with products on screen, TopView transforms conventional product showcases into dynamic, conversion-driven experiences.

TopView's latest Product Avatar and ProductAnyShoot version 2.0 solutions require only one product image to generate hyper-realistic content featuring AI avatars that look and behave like real-life presenters. These avatars can "physically" catch, hold, and demonstrate products onscreen, and unlock a whole new level of avatar-product interaction for brands looking to create engaging and scalable product content for e-commerce, livestreaming, and social media marketing.

Driven by its breakthrough technology, TopView has achieved exceptional commercial momentum, recording over 50% month-over-month growth in recurring revenue since the release of V2.0. Its growing roster of enterprise clients includes major regional and international brands such as L'Oreal, ANTA, and Anker.

TopView's rise is further bolstered by Kamet Capital's strategic support. In addition to leading the Series A funding, Kamet provided comprehensive incubation support, offered workspace at its offices in the company's early days, guided the setup of its global headquarters in Singapore, and facilitated business development across Southeast Asia. Kamet also connected TopView to a broader network of families and founders through its proprietary Founders Network.

"At Kamet, we seek out visionary founders with disruptive ideas capable of reshaping industries," said Kerry Goh, Founder and CEO of Kamet Capital. "TopView represents not only a rare AI investment opportunity from Asia but also exemplifies our ability to leverage Kamet's deep Founders Network to source, support, and scale emerging leaders in high-growth sectors."

TopView was co-founded by Jensen Wu and Albert Chen, whose careers span years at one of Asia's top 5 tech giants. Within one year of setting up in Singapore, the company caught the attention of the prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which featured TopView in its investment thesis on AI avatars.

Singapore's emergence as Asia's Palo Alto made it the natural choice for TopView's headquarters. With its deep tech talent pool, the presence of regional or international headquarters of major tech firms, and the support of forward-looking venture capital, such as Kamet's Founders Network, Singapore offered an ideal environment for TopView's next phase of growth. TopView has strong potential to transform sectors and build capabilities in Singapore. It was selected for Singapore's IMDA Spark programme, and its founder, Jensen Wu, is also part of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)'s Global Founder Programme, a support initiative for experienced founders to scale global ventures in Singapore.

"We're entering a new era where AI avatars can now act, present, and connect like real humans on behalf of brands," said Jensen Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of TopView. "Our technology aims to reshape the boundaries of digital commerce by turning product pages into rich, interactive experiences. Kamet's backing accelerates our ability to scale globally, while anchoring our innovation in Singapore - a world-class launchpad for the next generation of AI-powered storytelling."

"AI avatars represent one of the most exciting frontiers in next-generation digital commerce," added Kerry. "With TopView, Singapore is well-positioned to play a leadership role in this emerging space."

Kamet continues to explore new investment opportunities in the most innovative areas and welcomes more families and investors to join its Founders Network and co-participate in such deals.

