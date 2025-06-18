Kandima Maldives Announces a Star-Studded "Summer Kamp" 2025 Featuring Global Talent

NewsVoir

Kandima [Maldives], June 18: This summer, Kandima Maldives is set to redefine the ultimate island escape with its two-month-long "Summer Kamp" (7 July - 7 September 2025).

The vibrant lifestyle resort will launch a curated, extraordinary line-up of world-class talent from India and across the globe, bringing guests a thrilling mix of music, motorsport, art, and culture in one of the world's most breathtaking destinations.

A new wave of travel is emerging where experiences, not just destinations, take centre stage. With global education tourism projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2033, travellers are increasingly opting for immersive getaways that combine fun with personal enrichment.

From exclusive DJ masterclasses and high-octane karting experiences to interactive art workshops, "Summer Kamp" 2025's interactive itinerary promises guests an unforgettable blend of entertainment, learning, and memory-making, tailored to guests of all ages.

An Unparalleled Summer Line-up

Paintheads - Masters of Sensory Art Exploration

Mumbai-based art innovators and co-founders of Paintheads, Kunj Mehta and Rushil Sheth, bring their boundary-breaking workshops to Kandima's vibrant KULA Art Studio and iconic Breeze Pool Bar from 30-31st August. With a focus on immersive, hands-on creativity, the duo will lead a series of signature sessions designed to help children turn their island experiences into expressive, memory-laden artworks.

Through their acclaimed formats like Island Impressions and Unmasked, kids will be guided to transform the sights, sounds, and textures of the Maldives into layered, mixed-media pieces. From masking tape techniques to using travel memorabilia for collage art, each activity offers a unique way to unplug from screens and reconnect with nature, self-expression, and imagination. These are joyful, sensory storytelling sessions that promise to leave participants with treasured keepsakes and lasting memories.

Craft India Collaborative - Shaping Stories Through Clay

Celebrated for her contemporary revival of Indian crafts, Garvi Kotak, founder of Craft India Collaborative, will lead a vibrant sculpting series from 15-17th August at Kandima's KULA Art Studio. Across three unique workshops, guests will be guided through the tactile art of clay sculpting, using everyday inspirations to mould beautiful, expressive pieces by hand.

Each hour-long session will explore a different theme, encouraging young creators to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary forms. While the foundation remains in pottery, the outcomes are shaped entirely by imaginationmaking each creation a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With a blend of tradition, play, and creativity, these workshops offer a grounded yet inspiring way to experience the magic of Indian craftsmanship.

A Celebration of Sound & Speed

For motorsport enthusiasts, Formula 2 champion and rising F1 star Theo Pourchaire will take guests on an adrenaline-fueled karting journey from 1-4 August, hosted at Kandima's newly launched, professional grade e-Go Karting course, Fast Track. Formula 2 and Formula's youngest ever race winner, Theo will host a series of interactive workshops, Karting 101, meet and greets, and a Time Trials Challenge, where guests will have the chance to compete for a spot in a thrilling final race alongside the young racing star himself. He'll also offer guests an exclusive day-in-the-life insight into the fastest growing sport in the world, with a Q&A session.

Beyond the track, Theo will also lead a Kart Craft session at Kandima's KULA Art Studio, where guests can design their own miniature karts or helmets, with the best submission winning an exclusive resort

Adding to the experience, Kandima's vibrant Breeze Bar and Fast Track circuit will host a dynamic mix of music and motorsport. Jaguar, acclaimed British DJ and BBC Radio 1 host, will lead a high-energy DJ workshop and Q&A session on 24-25 July, where guests can explore mixing techniques and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the electronic music world.

A Summer Unlike Any Other

More than just a holiday destination, Kandima continues to defy the traditional Maldivian holiday experience with its innovative and engaging programming. "Summer Kamp" has been designed to appeal to guests of all ages, offering a dynamic blend of learning, creativity, and entertainment in one of the world's most breathtaking locations.

Adding to the excitement, PlaySpace, set to open soon, will be the ultimate entertainment hub, featuring cutting-edge VR experiences, arcade games, a bowling alley, and more, offering endless fun for families, teens and adults alike. Whether seeking adrenaline-pumping action or immersive digital adventures, Kandima guarantees a next-level island escape for the whole family.

Bookings Now Open

From art lovers and culture seekers to aspiring DJs and motorsport enthusiasts, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with industry professionals in an intimate and inspiring setting. "Summer Kamp" is set to be one of the most highly anticipated experiential travel offerings of the season and can be enjoyed by all guests visiting during 7 July - 7 September. Travellers looking to combine 5* hospitality with immersive learning and entertainment can book a stay from 7th July from *USD 260 per night in a Sky Studio on a B&B basis when booked direct with Kandima.

For more information, visit the "Summer Kamp", visit the homepage.

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts and caters to guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 270-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, a football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports, E-Go-Karting and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website - http://www.kandima.com/, or follow us on our social channels: Instagram @kandima_maldives Facebook @kandima.maldives X @kandimamaldives

