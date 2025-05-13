Kandla Port handles record 51,450 tonnes of gypsum in 24 hours

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], May 13 : Deendayal Port in Gujarat's Kandla has handled a record-breaking 51,450 tonnes of gypsum in 24 hours, the port authority said on Tuesday.

Deendayal Port Authority said the MV Valiant Ship made the record-breaking gypsum discharges.

Shree Ashapura Stevedores, Ocean Harmony Shipping and Marine Services, Shri Balaji Infraport Pvt Ltd, and Global Fuel Resources LLP (Morbi) are the service providers behind this stellar achievement.

The port authority appreciates these entities for their valuable services.

Kandla is a seaport in India situated in the Kachchh District of Gujarat.

Kandla Port is the gateway port for states like Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir, as well as the rich industrial belt of West and North India.

Kandla Port, located on the Gulf of Kutch on the northwestern coast of India, was constructed in the 1950s after India's independence as the chief seaport serving western India.

According to its website, it is the largest port in India in terms of the volume of cargo handled. Deendayal Port Authority, India's busiest major port in recent years, is gearing up to add substantial cargo handling capacity with private sector participation.

