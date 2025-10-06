Kannadigas rank number one in per capita income across India: Siddaramaiah

Koppal, Oct 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that Kannadigas rank number one in per capita income across the country.

“This is the economic achievement of our government. In terms of tax contributions, Karnataka ranks number two nationally. This is our government’s non-partisan achievement,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at an event organised by the Koppal District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Welfare Department for Backward Classes.

Siddaramaiah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 2,000 crore across Koppal district and distributed benefits under multiple departmental schemes to beneficiaries.

He added, “In two years, we have put Rs 1 lakh crore directly into the pockets of the people through guarantees. This has increased the purchasing power of the state’s residents, raised per capita income, and contributed to the growth of the state economy.”

He emphasised that his government has designed schemes for the progress of all castes and religions, adding, “People from all castes and religions have collectively driven the state’s economic development.”

Detailing specific schemes, Siddaramaiah said that in Koppal district alone, 9.22 lakh women have travelled for free, costing Rs 330 crore.

He added that under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 1,283 crore has been distributed to 3,17,776 beneficiaries. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Rs 290 crore was given to 2,75,903 beneficiaries. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, 39,097 metric tons of food grains, worth Rs 320 crore, were distributed to 1.96 crore people in the district.

He questioned, “If the BJP were in power, would this much money have been given to the people?”

He said that so far, the government has provided Rs 13,000 crore in funding for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, and compensation of Rs 80,000 crore is being given to farmers regarding the Krishna Project, all under the Congress government led by him.

He criticised the opposition, saying, “Any government that has actually implemented development works is the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. During the BJP’s tenure, not a single house was given, and no development work was carried out. That is why they are upset about our development works.”

Regarding GST, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP-led central government under PM Modi imposed continuous taxes on the state and the people of the country for eight years.

“We opposed the GST taxes and demanded simplification. Those who imposed taxes for eight years are now taking credit for simplification. Even now, the central government is denying Karnataka Rs 15,000 crore, and the 15th Finance Commission has also caused injustice to the state. BJP MPs and central ministers representing the state have not raised this in Parliament,” he said.

He added that despite going to Delhi four times to demand correction of this injustice, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acted.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted irrigation projects, saying, “We supplied water to Mukkumbi tank, and now we are allocating Rs 650 crore for filling the Yalaburga constituency tank. This is the money of our government - yours and ours.”

“I feel as happy coming to Koppal as I do visiting Mysuru. I am always indebted to your love. Had Rajiv Gandhi not been assassinated, I would have been the MP of Koppal. I have repaid half of this debt, and I will repay the remaining debt as well,” he stated.

--IANS

mka/dan

