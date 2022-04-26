Kanodia Group forays into the Hygiene segment with the launch of HYGIENE PLUS

Kanodia Group, a pioneer in the cement industry, has announced expanding its foothold by venturing into the hygiene and sanitary industry with the launch of Hygiene Plus, a pocket-friendly hygiene product brand name aimed to serve a wider audience of Indian masses. Under Hygiene Plus Pvt ltd, the company shall be producing goods and raw materials under 5 different categories of hygiene and sanitation, which include raw materials like Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric, PP Spunmelt Non-Woven Fabric, Nonmedical disposables, and industrial protective workwear including Aprons, Gowns, and Under Pad, sanitary napkins, Wet Wipes (Baby & Refreshing wipes), diapers (both kids & adults), Liquid detergent Pod among others.

Hygiene Plus Pvt Ltd is a quality-driven, integrated manufacturing facility that provides a sustainable solution to the basic needs of hygiene. Currently, Hygiene Plus has footprints all over India and its first plant is located in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh spanning an area of more than 12 acres. The company in order to meet the aim of achieving 100 per cent of the year-on-year growth in the Hygiene product manufacturing segment.

The manufacturing standards of Hygiene Plus Pvt Ltd are at par with top international health/safety control compliance. The Plant adheres to GMP guidelines and follows a cleanroom architecture. The Plant has its own FDA-approved in-house microbiology, analytical, and RD laboratory. The production line of Hygiene Plus is fitted with advanced visual and metal detection systems that monitor the fiber and fabric during the manufacturing process. The products are manufactured in a dust-free environment with zero pollution levels. The brand procures the raw material locally, unlike other brands available in the market to manufacture it in India, and hence comes economically on the pockets.

"With the company starting its new journey, we are excited to deliver the finest hygiene product in every part of our country. At Hygiene Plus, we strive to maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction through product consistency and quality assurance. Our new initiative currently provides employment to over 500 individuals and by the end of the year, the company will provide employment to more than 1000 individuals. Currently, there is no other company that produces Raw Materials to final Hygiene products under the same roof. Our vision aligns with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's motive to make India self-reliant in every field of production and technology under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojna as well as Uttar Pradesh Honorable Chief Minister YOGI Adityanath Ji's commitment to the industrialization of the State. We want other countries to outsource products and raw materials from us not the other way around and we are working towards it. And it is also helping in saving the country's foreign currency" said Managing Director Gautam Kanodia.

Currently, the hygiene manufacturing companies in India outsource the maximum raw materials to build products, which raise the production cost and make the entire product absurdly expensive. As a result, quite a few people refrain from purchasing and using sanitary and hygiene products and revert back to traditional sanitization and health practices that are far from hygienic.

