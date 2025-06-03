Kapil Dev and Ameet Gadhoke launch the jersey of SoBo Mumbai Falcons for the T20 Mumbai League 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Cricket legend Mr Kapil Dev unveiled the official jersey of SoBo Mumbai Falcons as the team's brand ambassador for the upcoming 2025 season of the T20 Mumbai League. The event marked not only the team's official launch, but also is a significant moment as the franchise, owned by Mr Ameet Gadhoke and Mr Pratik Thakur, steps into the world of cricket after six highly successful years in motorsports as Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited.

Welcoming Mr Kapil Dev to the franchise, the team expressed pride in having an icon of Indian cricket on board. Mr Kapil Dev shared his excitement about the journey ahead, saying, "Mumbai has always been the heart and soul of Indian cricket, and it's an honour for me to stand alongside SoBo Mumbai Falcons in their inaugural cricket journey."

He praised the team for embodying the spirit, resilience, and hard work that define Mumbai. He also committed to mentoring the young players and instilling in them values of passion, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence. Mr Kapil Dev emphasized that the T20 Mumbai League is a platform for rising cricket stars, and he is confident that the SoBo Falcons will leave a strong impression.

The SoBo Mumbai Falcons squad includes promising talent such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harsh Ramnath Aghav, Kush Rajesh Kariya, Sai Ganesh Chavan, and Nishit Mahendra Balla. Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been named the Icon Player and Captain for the 2025 season.

With a powerful blend of experience and youth, a rich legacy of motorsports, and the leadership of Kapil Dev, the SoBo Mumbai Falcons are set to make a bold debut in the T20 Mumbai League 2025.This Event was managed by Effectstech.

