Kaplan Reimagines the University of Adelaide College as Kaplan International College Adelaide

New Delhi [India], October 28: Kaplan, a global leader in education, has announced the transformation of The University of Adelaide College as Kaplan International College Adelaide (KIC Adelaide). The move comes in partnership with the newly formed Adelaide Universitya Go8 university created from the merger of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

The transformation is designed to meet the growing demand from Indian students for credible, flexible and affordable pathways into highly ranked international universities. With nearly 50% of Indian applications to the world's top 200 universities rejected each year, pathways are playing a critical role in enabling access to world-class higher education.

KIC Adelaide introduces innovations such as the Extended Preparation Program (EPP)a shorter alternative to the traditional foundation programsaving students both time and money. Alongside the EPP, the college will continue to offer the Foundation Studies Program, Degree Transfer Programs and Pre-Master's Programs (including accelerated and extended options), with integrated English for Academic Purposes (EAP) support. Together, these pathways provide seamless entry into undergraduate and postgraduate study at Adelaide University.

The college will place greater emphasis on STEM and Allied Health pathways, two areas where Indian student demand is steadily growing. This is supported by strong progression outcomes, with over 90% of Kaplan pathway students successfully moving into master's degrees at Adelaide University, which is a Go8 in Australia and Global Top 100 university (debuting in the 2026 QS World University rankings at #82).

Australia continues to be one of the leading destinations for Indian students, not only for the academic prestige of its Go8 universities but also for its strong graduate employability outcomes. The evolved pathway through KIC Adelaide to Adelaide University has been recognised for creating career-ready graduates through close industry links, internships and employability programs championed at the highest level. Furthermore, recent changes to international education policy mean that from 2026, most of Kaplan's pathway programs will be exempt from the National Provider Limit (NPL), giving Indian students added confidence and certainty in choosing Australia as a study destination.

Talking about the relaunch, Janee Heffernan, Executive Director, Kaplan International Pathways ANZ, said, "Indian students are ambitious, globally mobile and increasingly focused on outcomes. Our re-launch of KIC Adelaide is about removing barrierswhether it's high rejection rates, rising tuition costs, or limited access to competitive programs. With progression rates of over 90% into master's degrees at Adelaide University, and with fees frozen for 2026, KIC Adelaide offers Indian families both certainty and value.

Beyond academic preparation, Kaplan is embedding career readiness from day one. Signature initiatives such as Employability Week and the Kaplan Graduate Success Skills (KGSS) framework help students build practical skills in communication, teamwork, digital literacy and problem-solving. Activities include workshops, volunteering, business visits and job fairs tailored to equip international students with tangible tools for success.

Students will also benefit from a strong support system, including on-campus counsellors, 24/7 wellbeing services, a dual-campus model and tailored transition services that ensure Indian students adapt smoothly to life and study in Adelaide. To make this study, journey more accessible, Kaplan has introduced launch scholarships, stackable discounts and up to 10 weeks of free English for eligible students, along with its 2026 fee freeze.

KIC Adelaide will continue to work closely with its long-standing partner, Adelaide University, to deliver pathways that uphold the academic rigour of a Go8 institution while opening wider opportunities for Indian students.

