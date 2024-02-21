Kapraaha India Takes Indian Artistry Global, Enters the New York City Fashion Scene

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: In a resounding leap towards international recognition, Kapraaha India, a homegrown and sustainable clothing label, has officially made its debut in the United States, starting with a captivating presence at New York City's iconic Times Square. The brand, whose name derives from the Persian/Urdu word 'Kapra,' meaning 'Fabric,' is turning heads with its commitment to sustainability, handmade craftsmanship, and the use of the most delicate, luxurious, and eco-friendly fabrics.

Kapraaha India is designed and styled by Founder Anushree Saraf. Based in Jaipur, a city that boasts of a rich heritage of textile and craftsmanship, the brand has flourished by leaps and bounds under her astute leadership. While growing up in a family of garment exporters, Anushree was always surrounded by fabrics. She fell in love with the craft of creating apparel at a young age. Her understanding and training at home were such that she went on to lead two of her fashion labels, Kapraaha and Reyya, without any formal instruction in design. She went on to study business and focused on taking the family's legacy to new heights with her own little venture. The impact of her efforts was such that in only five years, she expanded her brand across continents with a major audience residing in the US, UK, and Middle East.

Kapraaha India's journey commenced with a profound appreciation for the age-old craft of handblock printing, a heritage passed down through generations of highly skilled local artisans. Hailing from the textile villages of Rajasthan, including Amer, Sanganer, and Bagru, as well as the vibrant region of Kutch, Gujarat, these artisans play a pivotal role in infusing each piece with their culture and tradition. In a world increasingly dominated by standardization and mass production, Kapraaha emphasizes the significance of handmade fabrics and printing. "Beyond being a nod to tradition, we encourage local communities to keep the art alive and offer an authentic and sustainable alternative that celebrates both individuality and artistic craftsmanship," says Anushree, when asked about the core strength of her brand.

Kapraaha's entry into the US market marks a milestone for the brand, with Times Square providing a powerful stage for its introduction to the American audience. The brand's mission to spread its wings across the globe is evident, as it continues to advocate for sustainable fashion, cultural preservation, and the empowerment of local communities through its unique and exquisite creations. As Kapraaha takes Indian artistry International, it invites fashion enthusiasts from across the globe to embrace a harmonious blend of tradition, luxury, and sustainability.

To learn more about the brand, visit: https://kapraaha.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor