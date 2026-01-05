KARAM Safety Lucknow Unit Secures Prestigious Silver Trophy at the National Safety Council India (NSCI) Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: KARAM Safety, one of the global leaders in personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection solutions, has achieved a significant milestone, as its Lucknow manufacturing unit won the Silver Trophy in the Manufacturing Category (Group E) at the National Safety Council India (NSCI) Awards 2025. This prestigious recognition reinforces KARAM's unwavering commitment to world-class manufacturing safety standards and operational excellence.

The NSCI Award is among India's most respected safety recognitions, honouring organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance in occupational health, safety, and environmental management. KARAM Safety's Silver Trophy win validates the company's robust safety protocols, stringent compliance mechanisms, and proactive risk-management practices, setting a strong benchmark for the manufacturing sector nationwide.

Winning in the Manufacturing Category (Group E) highlights KARAM Safety's leadership in safety compliance at a national level and reflects its continued focus on building safe, resilient, and future-ready manufacturing operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President - Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "At KARAM, safety is not a policy it is a core value that shapes our culture and guides our actions every day. The NSCI Silver Trophy for our Lucknow unit is a proud validation of our sustained efforts to uphold the highest safety standards and ensure a safe and secure working environment for our people."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President - Technical, KARAM Safety, added, "This recognition is the result of a deeply ingrained, company-wide culture of safety and continuous improvement. Our teams consistently work towards identifying risks, strengthening preventive systems, and embedding safety into every stage of the manufacturing process, ensuring employee well-being remains paramount."

The achievement is a direct outcome of the company's holistic approach to safety management, where employees across all levels actively participate in safety initiatives, regular training programs, audits, and continuous process improvements. This collective commitment ensures that safety excellence is not only achieved but sustained across operations.

This latest accolade further strengthens KARAM Safety's position as a responsible and safety-first manufacturing organization. As the company continues to scale its capabilities and expand its footprint, it remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and set new benchmarks in industrial safety.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

