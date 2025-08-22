KARAM Safety, via KStrong Brazil, acquires 90% of Alteco, marking a key milestone in its global expansion and commitment to inorganic growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: Karam Safety (KS Group), through its South American entity KStrong Brazil, has announced the acquisition of a 90% stake in Alteco Solucoes em Altura, a leading Brazilian company in height safety, headquartered in southern Brazil. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the history of both companies, joining forces to drive innovation, expand service capacity, and reinforce their presence across Latin America.

The acquisition reinforces KS Group's global strategy of expanding operations through strategic partnerships and inorganic growth, with a clear goal of becoming the preferred choice among users worldwide. Alteco's high-performance local manufacturing capabilities will play a key role in this journey.

Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KS Group, said, "By welcoming Alteco into the KS Group, we are uniting our technological strengths with their deep local expertise. This synergy will be the foundation of a new era of growth and innovation for height safety in Brazil and across Latin America."

He further added, "Our acquisitions across multiple geographies are aligned with a single vision to create a truly global ecosystem of safety. With Midas Safety India, we strengthened our hand protection portfolio; with HSE Solutions in South Africa, we expanded our distribution and market reach; and with Alteco in Brazil, we are fortifying our leadership in height safety. Together, these steps position us as a comprehensive provider of world-class PPE solutions."

"We are proud of what we've built so far. This move represents the realization of a dream to grow without giving up our values, our essence, and our commitment to the professionals who rely on our equipment every day," says Fernanda Neves, Director at Alteco

"This is a meeting of complementary philosophies. The KS Group brings technology and global scale. We offer local insight, hands-on experience, and the attentive ear of those who are side by side with professionals in the field," highlights Marco Rossi, Partner at Alteco.

Over the coming months, the integration is expected to deliver immediate gains in innovation, logistics, customer service, and the development of new products. A new brand positioning, aggressive marketing strategies, and initiatives to get even closer to customers are already underway.

With this partnership, Alteco and KS Group establish a solid commitment to the future of work at height safety in Brazil: a union of global strength, local passion, and a shared focus on what truly matters life.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3850 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

About Alteco Solucoes em Altura

Alteco Solucoes em Altura, founded in 2022 and headquartered in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, is a specialized manufacturer of fall protection solutions. With a team of over 30 employees, the company has an annual manufacturing capacity of nearly 55,000 harnesses, in addition to producing lanyards, rescue kits, and lifelines.

Alteco's core strength lies in its deep understanding of specific customer needs and its ability to design customized products. The company also boasts a robust distribution network.

