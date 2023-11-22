Karan Bedi: Bridging the Gap Between Law and Politics

Karan Bedi AKA Karan Jai Bedi assumes the pivotal role of National Spokesperson for Capt. Amarinder Singh, brings a fresh perspective and political insight to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and development within Punjab’s political dynamics

Punjab (India), November 22: Karan Bedi AKA Karan Jai Bedi, an eminent political strategist and an LLB graduate, has assumed the pivotal role of National Spokesperson for the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh, as of September 2022.

Born on 27th August 1990 in New Delhi, Karan’s educational journey commenced at Don Bosco School, New Delhi, followed by legal studies at Amity University, Noida. He manages his family Law Firm – R. P. Bedi & Co., both in New Delhi and Chandigarh. His adept understanding of political dynamics has earned him the esteemed position of National Spokesperson for Capt. Amarinder Singh is marking a significant chapter in his career.

Previously, Karan was a devoted member and official State Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress in Punjab and Chandigarh. However, he decided to part ways with the party in 2022 and commenced the journey with the former chief minister of Punjab, paving the way for new opportunities and endeavours.



Capt. Amarinder Singh’s remarkable political journey includes a landslide victory in Amritsar’s 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This resounding success silenced critics and elevated him to deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. His winning streak continued with the victory of his wife, Preneet Kaur, from Patiala, marking the sole by-poll triumph for the opposition in the state during the last eight years.

Amidst factional challenges, Amarinder emerged as the unifying force for the Punjab Congress. He gained support from party members who acknowledged him as the key figure to lead the party back to power in Punjab. His strategic insight and ability to navigate political complexities make him a formidable leader.



His achievements include ‘Adarsh Mukhya Mantri Puraskar 2020’ by Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS). The accolade reflected Capt. Amarinder Singh’s commitment to steering Punjab’s financial resurgence underscores his pivotal role in the political landscape.



Hailing from a family deeply rooted in legal advocacy, Karan is the son of the Late Jaideep Bedi, a respected lawyer specialising in Labour Laws and Education with roots in Chandigarh and Patiala, Punjab. His mother, Rimple Bedi, originally from Shillong, Meghalaya, adds a diverse cultural dimension to his background.

Karan’s educational odyssey continued at Don Bosco School and Ryan International School in New Delhi before enrolling at Amity Law School, Noida, where he completed his LLB. His academic pursuits were complemented by active participation in various extra-curricular activities, including debates and Model United Nations (MUN).

On a personal scale, Karan balances his responsibilities with diverse interests, including a penchant for music, ATV adventures, and trekking.

Karan is passionate about societal development and supports empowering women and the backward classes. He aims to mobilise the youth to engage in politics and actively participate in government-organised initiatives. Karan emphasises the importance of providing primary education and equipping individuals with essential skills for livelihood enhancement.

In assuming the role of National Spokesperson, Karan Bedi AKA Karan Jai Bedi, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the forefront, contributing to the ongoing dialogue and development within the political dynamics.

