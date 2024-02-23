Kareena Kapoor Khan wins critics Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 honoured outstanding contributors to cinema with a lavish ceremony held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on February 20th. The much-coveted Critics Best Actress award was conferred to Kareena Kapoor Khan for her hard-hitting performance in Jaane Jaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema, with a spectacular repertoire of outstanding films. She is not only known for her phenomenal talent but is also celebrated for revolutionizing what it means to be an Indian actress. The characters she has embodied are some of the most memorable in popular culture. Geet from Jab We Met possibly remains one of the most quoted and beloved Indian female characters in the last two decades, thanks to Kapoor Khan's upbeat and electrifying portrayal. The actress has also been applauded for her forays into films such as Chameli and Talaash, both being performances that left a noteworthy mark on critics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent performance in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan (2023) has reminded audiences exactly why she is a bonafide star. The psychological thriller is steeped in mystery and begins when a body is found in Kalimpong. As an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's famous novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the film brilliantly weaves a web of enigma that leaves audiences reeling. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's respective portrayals of a retiring math teacher and Mumbai detective have also been duly praised.

Undoubtedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has outdone expectations in her Jaane Jaan role as Maya D'souza, a single mother and former nightclub dancer who has escaped what the past holds for her. Having moved to Kalimpong after an abusive marriage, D'souza is now focused on raising her daughter and manning a quiet cafe nestled in the cloudy hill station. That is, until her past comes back to haunt her. The film takes the audience on a journey from that point onward, and keeps them hooked via Kapoor Khan's electric presence. For this, the actress has been felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

The celebratory evening was illuminated by the presence of the stunning actress, who delivered a wonderful acceptance speech. Receiving the award for Critics Best Actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked DPIFF for recognizing a special film that marked her venture into the OTT world. She expressed gratitude to Netflix, the director Sujoy Ghosh, her costars, and those who backed the film during the pandemic. Jaane Jaan was the OTT debut for Kareena Kapoor Khan, and she duly thanked Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards and the father of Indian cinema for being the torchbearer of cinematic brilliance.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Evolution as the theme. With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale. The distinguished list of recipients also includes eminent figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga amongst many others. Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aims to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the ceremony celebrates the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema. It honours all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

