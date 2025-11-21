Karen Kshiti Suvarna's 'September 21' Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21: A Major Film to Watch in the Viewing Room at Film Bazaar at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025, Goa

Get ready to be moved by the poignant tale of "September 21", a film directed by the talented 22-year-old Karen Kshiti Suvarna. This emotional drama explores the complexities of caregiving for Alzheimer's patients and the impact on caregivers.

"September 21" follows the journey of an old man with Alzheimer's, portrayed by Praveen Singh Sisodia, and Kamala, a dedicated caregiver played by Priyanka Upendra, supported by Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Ajith Shidhaye, Ricky Rudra, Vinnie and Sachin Patekar in prominent roles. The film sheds light on the problems faced by Alzheimer's patients and the often-invisible labor of caregivers, as well as the emotional toll it takes on them.

Karen Kshiti Suvarna's direction brings a thoughtful and compassionate approach to the subject matter, showcasing her remarkable talent at just 22. The film raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease and the struggles faced by caregivers.

"September 21" will be showcased in the Viewing Room at the NFDC Film Bazaar during the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, and is a major film to watch. Produced by Humara Movie & FMD Visica Films along with Films Max, the film features a powerful story by Raj Shekhar and a soulful score by Vinayy Chandraa. The film is expected to hit theatres in early 2026.

