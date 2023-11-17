Karkinos and Points for Good Collaborate to Raise Awareness and Promote Early Cancer Detection Among Points for Good Members and their Families

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: In an endeavour to address the societal burden of cancer and reaffirm their commitment to early cancer detection, Karkinos Healthcare, a leading purpose-driven, technology-led oncology platform, is partnering with Points for Good to create awareness about the importance and urgency of early cancer detection. They aim to make cancer screening more affordable and accessible for the members of Points for Good and their families.

Commenting on the collaboration, Smita Khot, CEO of Points for Good, stated, "We are proud to join forces with the leading technology-led oncology platform, Karkinos Healthcare. 'Points for Good' is a unique platform that allows members of loyalty programs to redeem their loyalty points by donating to a cause close to their hearts. The introduction of Karkinos Healthcare Cancer Protection and Screening Plans on the Points for Good platform enables individuals to redeem these plans using their reward points and gift them to others. Through our Points for Good platform, we hope to provide support to people in their battle against cancer."

Addressing the occasion, Suresh Venkataramani, CBO of Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., expressed, "We are delighted to collaborate with Points for Good, a prominent reward points redemption platform. Through this partnership, members of Points for Good will gain access to comprehensive cancer care, covering early detection to treatment, guided by globally renowned oncologists, and delivered seamlessly through state-of-the-art diagnostic infrastructure and robust technological architecture."

'Points for Good' is a unique platform designed to help loyalty programs provide their members with a more rewarding way to redeem their loyalty points. The platform offers members of loyalty programs the highest level of satisfaction by allowing them to use their loyalty points to make donations to causes close to their hearts, such as combating child malnutrition, supporting girls' education, providing clean drinking water, empowering women, protecting the environment, aiding stray animals, and increasing resources for reputable charities registered on the platform. Today, 'Points for Good' has raised over 70 million points, supporting 15 charities and over 99 projects, benefiting over 150 million members from more than 20 bank partners and over 1,000 corporate partners, enabling them to donate their Loyalty and Employee Reward points.

For more information, visit www.pointsforgood.org.

Karkinos Healthcare is a technology-driven oncology-focused managed healthcare platform specializing in early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organization advocates for a distributed cancer care network, collaborating with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals' homes. Notably, Karkinos Healthcare has received investments from leading organizations worldwide, including the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic, and Rakuten Medical Inc. The company has also formed partnerships with Tata Memorial Hospital and Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK) and has entered several research collaborations with prestigious academic institutions in the United States to remain at the forefront of oncology treatment and care.

For more information, visit www.karkinos.in/about-us.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor