Karma Ecotech Ltd Shares IPO Plans; Files DRHP with SEBI

New Delhi [India], October 9: Karma Ecotech Ltd. was founded in 2018 by Nimit Aggarwal, with a simple vision in mind - A vision to revolutionise the waste management industry by promoting sustainability and recycling of plastic waste. Karma Ecotech has successfully created a safe and waste-free ecosystem, fulfilling environmental responsibilities and fostering a circular economy. Karma Ecotech is driven by a shared commitment to an environmental and waste-free ecosystem. The platform offers a wide range of services aimed at actively promoting these essential values.

Karma Ecotech Ltd., a leading player in the waste management industry has taken a notable stride by officially submitting a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), signaling its intent for substantial growth and expansion.

One of Karma Ecotech's standout initiatives is its role in facilitating the exchange of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates, carbon credits, and plastic credits, contributing significantly to a more sustainable future.

"Karma Ecotech's journey has not been without challenges, including limited awareness among producers and consumers and regulatory compliance hurdles but our mission to revolutionise the world of waste management ecosystem has made it possible to take large leaps in the sustainability ecosystem and now, Karma Ecotech is about to make its debut on the Indian stock exchange.

We're transitioning from a private sustainability enterprise to a public company" - says CEO and Co-Founder Akshaya Rath.

If necessity is the mother of invention, curiosity is its father. We started this journey when very few knew our mission - to revolutionise the waste management industry. And now, we're ready for the stock market, poised for incredible growth and new heights.

"The outcome?

We can't predict success or failure, but one thing's for sure: we'll give it our all, as always. We stand prepared and eager, as the saying goes, many challenges lie ahead."- says the Founder, Nimit Aggarwal.

Now we stand prepared for the stock markets, ready to take giant strides.

We look forward to embracing fresh opportunities on this thrilling journey. While a hint of nervousness is lingering around us, this is our time to truly shine.

