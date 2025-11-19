KarmSakha Unveils AI-Powered Career Platform for Private and Government Job Aspirants Across India

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 19: KarmSakha, a next-generation career technology platform, has officially launched its AI-driven job search and career development ecosystem aimed at supporting both private-sector job seekers and candidates preparing for government examinations. The platform brings together essential career-building toolsresume creation, job matching, interview preparation, and government job alertsinto one unified digital experience. According to founder Yaman Khetan, the goal is to simplify the overwhelming process of job hunting by centralizing all critical services.

At the core of KarmSakha's offering is its advanced AI system that enables users to create professional, ATS-optimized resumes and personalized cover letters within minutes. By analyzing a candidate's skills, qualifications, and preferences, the platform recommends suitable job opportunities across multiple industries. This integrated approach, as highlighted by Yaman Khetan, significantly reduces the time candidates spend navigating scattered job portals and application processes.

One of the standout capabilities of the platform is its automated job application feature. This tool allows users to apply to curated job listings across a wide network of partner job boards and career websites. By streamlining repetitive submissions, the system helps job seekers maximize their visibility and improve their chances of receiving interview calls. The platform also features an AI-powered interview preparation module that simulates real interview scenarios and provides targeted feedback, helping users enhance their communication and confidence.

For government job aspirants, KarmSakha delivers daily updates on recruitment notifications, exam dates, admit cards, and results. This ensures candidates stay informed about national and state-level competitive exams without depending on multiple sources.

KarmSakha's founders emphasize their mission to make career development more accessible and equitable. Many job seekersespecially those from smaller towns or without strong professional networksoften struggle to find reliable guidance. Through its AI-enabled tools, the platform aims to bridge this gap and empower individuals across different career stages. Founder Yaman Khetan reiterates that KarmSakha is designed to support first-time job seekers, working professionals, and government exam aspirants equally through a unified digital model.

The launch comes at a time when India's labour market is undergoing rapid technological change. With the increasing adoption of AI-driven career tools, KarmSakha is positioning itself as a comprehensive solution offering scale, accessibility, and improved outcomes. By integrating all essential components of job readiness into a single ecosystem, the platform aims to support millions of young professionals navigating India's competitive employment landscape.

