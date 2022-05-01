Karnataka being built on principle of social justice: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state is being built on the principle of 'equality for all, equity for all and the recently presented budget is based on the same principle.

Bommai was speaking at a thanksgiving function organised by the Federation of Backward Class and Dalit seers to felicitate the Chief Minister.

Providing a roof over the head for the homeless, jobs for the jobless, education for the uneducated is the job of the real administrator. "I am treading on this path. We are working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideals of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas. Inequality leads to social unrest. It hinders development. We will go to the people with a report card of our work and achievements. We will seek a positive mandate, will not seek a negative mandate by abusing others. We will seek votes on the strength of the work done by our government," Bommai said.

"We have plugged the pilferage in the economy and increased the budget size by Rs 15,000 crore. We have launched Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme for children of farmers' families, raised the monthly pension for widows and the physically challenged, offering free power upto 75 units for SC, ST communities, the subsidy for house building has been raised from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. This is the capability of our government," Bommai said.

Budgetary allocation of Rs 28,000 crore has been made for welfare of the education, health and welfare of the poor, SC and ST communities. Work orders have already been issued for 90 per cent of the budget programmes and projects. Novel programmes have been drawn up for overall development of all the sections of the society, Bommai said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said, social justice was a mere subject for delivering the speeches earlier. The present government is keen to deliver social justice in a true sense.

Referring to Kaginele Seer, Bommai said, "the Kaginele Seer has always guided me. Our relationship is like the one between a Guru and Bhaktha (devotee)."

( With inputs from ANI )

