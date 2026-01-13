Karnataka Government Launches 'Gruha Lakshmi Digital Marketing' Portal

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: In a landmark move to boost economic independence and digital inclusion for women, the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka, has announced the launch of Gruha Lakshmi Digital Marketing, a dedicated online portal designed to showcase the products of women entrepreneurs from across the state to a global audience.

This initiative has been launched under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Sri D.K. Shivakumar.

It is spearheaded under the dynamic leadership of Smt. Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment, Government of Karnataka, and under the chairmanship of Smt. G. Padmavathi, Chairperson, Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation.

A New Digital Era for Women-Led Businesses

The newly launched portal, accessible at gruhalakshmidigital.org, serves as a state-backed e- commerce marketplace. Its primary mission is to market and promote women entrepreneurship throughout the state, giving visibility to talented artisans who might otherwise lack access to broader markets.

Key Highlights of the Portal:

1) Diverse Product Showcase:

2) Empowering Rural Talent:

3) Verified Entrepreneurs:

4) Customer-Centric Interface:

Call to Registration for Women Entrepreneurs

The Government of Karnataka actively encourages women entrepreneurs across the state to join this digital revolution.

How to Register: Women entrepreneurs wishing to list their products and profile on the platform can register through three easy channels:

1) Online: Directly via the website at gruhalakshmidigital.org.

2) District Level: By contacting their respective District In-charge Officer.

3) Head Office: By visiting the Department Head Office.

https://gruhalakshmidigital.org/

