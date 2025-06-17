Karnataka launches AI Workforce Impact Study to guide new IT Policy 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 : The Karnataka government has launched a comprehensive study to assess the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the state's workforce.

This initiative, taken up by the Department of Electronics, IT and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, aims to inform the upcoming IT Policy 2025 and shape strategic interventions under the Government's flagship skilling initiative NIPUNA Karnataka.

Karnataka continues to lead India's technological journey with Bengaluru recently ranked #5 globally in AI and Big Data ecosystems and home to over 1 lakh AI professionals.

The state is placing strong emphasis on evidence-based policymaking to ensure inclusive, future-ready growth.

"Our tech workforce has crossed 1 million professionals and Bengaluru has emerged as the undisputed AI capital of India. But as AI rapidly reshapes industries, we must ensure our people are not left behind," said Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT and RDPR, as per a state government statement.

"This study is a crucial step to help us understand the evolving job landscape, guide smart skilling investments under our reskilling program NIPUNA Karnataka and safeguard our most valuable assetour talent. I urge all industry leaders to share their insights," the minister said.

The AI Workforce Impact Survey invites responses from industry leaders, HR heads, technology practitioners and academia.

The survey, among other things, aims to understand how AI is being integrated into day-to-day operations across organizations, which business functions are seeing the biggest changes due to wider access to AI tools and which job roles are most vulnerable to automation.

These insights will be crucial in identifying skill gaps, emerging job roles and the nature of workforce disruptions across sectors and will directly help the Government design practical, forward-looking policies that support both innovation and workforce resilience.

The survey is open until June 27, 2025 and all responses will remain confidential and anonymous.

