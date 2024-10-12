Karnataka Minister MB Patil holds high-level discussions with global industry leaders during US visit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 : Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka, MB Patil, held high-level discussions with global industry leaders and top academic institutions in New York on Thursday, advancing Karnataka's strategic vision for global partnerships and investment, as per an official statement.

These meetings underscored Karnataka's focused efforts to attract investments in critical sectors such as space technology, semiconductors, research, healthcare, and higher education.

The central theme of the discussions was the newly launched Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City, a visionary 5,800-acre development near Dobbespet, designed to complement Bengaluru and drive balanced industrial growth. With groundbreaking imminent, KWIN City is poised to be a transformative hub for Karnataka's economic and industrial expansion, offering unparalleled opportunities across multiple sectors near the state capital.

Patil met with Biju KK, SVP for Fidelity Center for Applied Technology. They discussed the various growth options for the firm in Karnataka's newly launched KWIN City. The Minister also invited the Fidelity team for the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025.

Patil met with senior leadership from Columbia University to discuss strategic opportunities for the university to engage in the newly announced education district of KWIN City. As a key driver in fostering innovation and academic excellence, Columbia University's potential involvement would be instrumental in shaping the future of Karnataka's higher education landscape.

Karnataka's Minister met with Tejpaul Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer of Axiom Space, to explore the vast potential within Karnataka's growing space ecosystem. Their discussions highlighted the state's strategic focus on becoming a leader in space technology, creating new opportunities for Axiom to expand and collaborate in this high-growth sector. Patil also extended a formal invitation to Axiom to participate in the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025, a pivotal event aimed at attracting global investments to the state.

Patil also met with Blake Opsahl of Beta Technologies and Pavan Bakshi of Hunch Mobility for an in-depth discussion on opportunities in urban air mobility. The meeting focused on the potential for Beta Technologies to establish eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturing and service operations in Karnataka, positioning the state as a leader in advanced mobility solutions.

Patil invited Beta Technologies to explore setting up their manufacturing base in the state, further strengthening Karnataka's growing presence in the cutting-edge urban mobility sector.

Patil met with Mr. Suresh Mirchandani from Beacon Industries in New York to discuss strategic investment opportunities in Karnataka. The meeting emphasized the importance of fostering industrial growth and innovation, with Patil extending an invitation to Beacon Industries to attend Invest Karnataka 2025. This event will serve as a platform for global investors to explore new ventures within the state, highlighting Karnataka's commitment to industrial expansion and economic development.

The Consulate General of India in New York hosted a roundtable discussion with Patil alongside leading U.S. business executives in collaboration with USISP Forum.

During the meeting, Shri Patil presented Karnataka's robust investment opportunities, emphasizing sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and innovation. The Minister invited American investors to the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet, showcasing the state's readiness for international collaborations and economic partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor