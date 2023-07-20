Karnataka State Government's Finance Department partners with Kellton to develop Human Resource Management System version 2.0

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20: Kellton, a leading global IT solutions provider, announced today that it has secured a highly prestigious, multi-year large-scale project from the Karnataka State Government's Finance Department to develop and implement HRMS Version 2.0 for over 600,000 state government employees in Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Government has entrusted Kellton to bring forth a range of advanced features and functionalities to streamline and enhance the overall Human Resource Management processes. The HRMS 2.0 system will significantly enhance the existing capabilities, encompassing critical areas such as recruitment, cadre management, transfers, promotion, service register, leave management, and operational reports. This upgrade will provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for the employees.

Kellton will develop and integrate new modules, including employee self-service, retirement management, annual performance management, service register with core history, and analytical reports with data analytics. These additions aim to improve the Karnataka State Government's human resource processes, allowing for better management and optimization.

In addition, Kellton will undertake the complex task of migrating terabytes of data from HRMS 1.0 to HRMS 2.0, ensuring a seamless transition while preserving historical employee information. The HRMS 2.0 solution includes over 200 API integrations with more than 45 Karnataka State Government departments and select Central Government departments.

"We are honored to be chosen by the Karnataka State Government to develop and integrate the HRMS portal. The HRMS 2.0 portal will meet the key objective of facilitating smooth data flow and department collaboration, enabling efficient decision-making processes," commented Karanjit Singh, CEO, APAC, Kellton. "We are confident that our team's expertise, dedication, and innovation will drive the success of this project and make a lasting impact."

With a proven track record of implementing large-scale projects for government organizations and expertise in innovative IT solutions, Kellton is the right implementation partner to meet the demanding requirements of this prestigious project.

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, including startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

