Karnavati University launches Unitedworld International School in Adalaj

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Karnavati University has launched Unitedworld International School (UIS), a new CBSE-affiliated school located in Adalaj, near Gandhinagar. The school will commence operations with classes from playgroup to Grade 6 and will progressively expand to Grade 12 in the coming years.

The launch marks Karnavati University's entry into the school education space, with UIS positioned as a future-ready institution that combines Indian educational traditions and contemporary teaching practices.

The school's academic and developmental framework is built around a structured learning model that integrates Indian Knowledge Systems with modern pedagogy, early academic orientation aligned with higher education pathways, life management skills, strong subject foundations and equal emphasis on physical and creative development.

UIS aims to provide a learning environment that balances academic rigour with emotional, social and physical growth. Alongside the CBSE curriculum, students will be exposed to inquiry-based and experiential learning approaches designed to encourage curiosity, clarity of thought and practical understanding. Life skills such as communication, decision-making, financial awareness and emotional intelligence will be embedded into the learning process from an early age.

The school is led by Ritesh Hada, President of Karnavati University and Unitedworld International School, who said the initiative reflects their belief that schooling should prepare children not only for examinations, but also for life beyond the classroom.

"UIS has been envisioned as a space where children grow with confidence and curiosity, while remaining rooted in Indian values and open to global perspectives," he said.

UIS will operate from a modern campus designed to support academic learning, sports, arts and creative activities in a safe and nurturing setting. The infrastructure and learning systems have been planned to support both structured classroom teaching and collaborative, activity-based learning. Admissions for the upcoming academic year are currently open.

Headquartered in Gandhinagar, Karnavati University is a multidisciplinary institution offering programmes across design, law, management, liberal arts, media, dentistry and allied disciplines. Over the years, the university has focused on building institutions that integrate professional education with broader learning perspectives. The launch of Unitedworld International School extends this approach to the foundational years of education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor