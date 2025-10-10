Karva Chauth spurs estimated Rs 28,000 cr business nationwide, Rs 8,000 cr in Delhi alone: CAIT

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Karva Chauth, a popular Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India, is estimated to have generated business worth Rs 28,000 crore nationwide, with Delhi alone contributing around Rs 8,000 crore, according to the trade body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The sacred festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country today.

Since morning, women dressed in traditional attire have been thronging the markets. From Delhi to every city and town, a festive buzz is visible in markets, malls, and shopping streets. On this day, women observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) for the long life and well-being of their husbands, and markets are witnessing heavy rush for pooja items and festive purchases. Women break their fast at night after sighting the moon and drinking water from their husband's hands a ritual that symbolises devotion and love.

Chandni Chowk, the largest wholesale market in the country, is witnessing vibrant festive activity. Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, said that based on the heavy consumer rush seen yesterday and today, along with feedback from across the country, total business on Karva Chauth is expected to reach about ₹28,000 crore nationwide and around ₹8,000 crore in Delhi alone.

"Last year, the total business on Karva Chauth was approximately Rs 22,000 crore, while in 2023, it stood at around Rs 15,000 crore indicating a sharp rise in festive trade this year," he added.

Khandelwal further stated that sales of traditional Karva Chauth items such as sarees, lehengas, pooja thalis, sieves, earthen pots, sweets, gift items, jewellery, and cosmetics have seen a massive surge. Beauty parlours, mehndi artists, and salons have also witnessed long queues throughout the day, providing significant employment opportunities to artisans and small service providers across India. Additionally, large numbers of community Karva Chauth gatherings and rituals were organised throughout the country.

In Delhi, major markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, Connaught Place, Khan Market, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar, and Preet Vihar were packed with shoppers.

The recent GST rate cuts have given consumers extra relief, boosting purchasing power. Furthermore, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call to "sell and buy Swadeshi" has been widely embraced by both traders and consumers, contributing to record sales.

According to CAIT, Karva Chauth is not only a festival of love and devotion, but also a major booster for domestic trade. Millions of small traders and local shopkeepers across India have benefited greatly from the festive rush this year, the trade body added.

