Kashika Kapoor wins audience's hearts all over again with her new song "Tu Laut Aa"

Model and actress Kashika Kapoor has won the audience's hearts all over again with a spectacular performance in the music video "Tu Laut Aa'.

Kashika is a bubbly and jovial person in real-life and has essayed similar roles on the screen in her career. She has played a sad role in "Tu Laut Aa", her latest music video, but she has nailed the performance with her amazing eye expressions and tears.

"Kashika is a wonderful human being, a truly gifted actor, and a live wire on the sets. She was the perfect choice for "Tu Laut Aa" and has come up with another excellent performance in "Tu Laut Aa". Fans are just going to love her performance," says Sam Dawjee, Director of the music video.

Kashika was so immersed in her role that she did not bother about her makeup or hair and simply focused on giving her best performance in every take.

Kashika, considered by many as the next big thing in Bollywood, says she is focused on her career.

"I have just begun in the industry. I am happy with the way my career has shaped so far, but I have a lot to learn. I have been approached for more projects but I am being very selective in accepting work. I am thankful to the producers and most importantly the fans for showering their love on me," says the 20-year-old actor.

Kashika, who is all set to take the Telugu film industry or Tollywood as it is known, by storm, has three or four more projects lined up for back-to-back releases. She plays the lead in all these projects and will also be seen grooving to the music. Kashika has also been selected for a big project in Hollywood which will go on the sets very soon.

