Kashiyana Foundation organize 7th Foundation Day at India International Center, Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 29: 7th foundation day of the organization was celebrated in the thanksgiving session of "Nasha Mukt Bharat Yatra" organized by Kashiyana Foundation at India International Center, Delhi. During the program, the guests honored the passengers of the drug-free Bharat Yatra and encouraged them.

National General Secretary BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya, Former Commissioner Divyangjan Government of India Dr Kamlesh Kumar, MP Delhi Hans Raj Hans, Khel Ratna Awardee Padma Shri Dr Deepa Malik, Dr Uttam Ojha, Organization President Sumit Ankur, Dr Sachin Mishra, Ashish Gupta, Prashant Sachan, Dr Kranti Srivastava The program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Founder of the organization Sumit Singh told that in order to make the country drug-free, a Bharat Yatra was taken out by the Kashiyana Foundation in the past days. About five crore people of 75 districts of 22 states of India became aware through this 15000 KM journey of 40 days. India can be made Vishwaguru only by making it drug-free. Today drug addiction has become a big challenge for the bright future of countless children of the country. Intoxication is also the reason for the suffering in the lives of all the mothers and sisters. Today, a large population of the country is making their life hell by indulging in various types of drugs, as well as jeopardizing the future of the nation.

Chief Guest National General Secretary BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said that all criminals take drugs. After taking drugs, the power of thinking and understanding ends. An intoxicated person becomes cruel. All of us together have to take the society in the right direction. This is the responsibility of all of us. The government can make laws, but society will have to follow them properly. Drug addiction is an international conspiracy to mislead the youth of our country. If you want to get intoxicated, then get intoxicated with patriotism.

Former Commissioner Divyangjan Government of India Dr Kamlesh Kumar told about all the legal rules related to drug eradication and gave detailed information regarding when they came into force.

Khel Ratna awardee Padma Shri Dr Deepa Malik said that dialogue has to be established with the youth so that they do not run towards the glare of drugs. One has to stay away from negative thoughts because when negative thoughts come, the first companion is intoxication.

MP Delhi Hans Raj Hans while giving a description of all religions said that intoxication has not been glorified in any religion. People take inspiration by watching film stars, that's why stars should stay away from advertising these things. If you keep yourself busy in singing, dancing, and sports then there will be no need to get intoxicated.

Dr Uttam Ojha said that this visit also went to Naxalism areas, it was very important. We have to involve people of every class in this. Took a pledge from all the people by raising their hands that they will cooperate in this campaign and not give advice.

Former Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shyam Jaju, presiding over the program, praised Sumit's efforts while praising the institute. Jaju said that Kashiyana is working with full energy in a positive direction to strengthen society, so we all have to actively participate in the activities of Kashiyana Foundation in the field of de-addiction, towards making the future of the nation bright. You can give your valuable cooperation. It is a human sacrifice towards making the future of the country safe and bright.

Apart from the guests, many social workers from every corner of the country also shared their ideas to save society from drugs.

All the guests present in the program congratulated Sumit for the foundation day and drug-free India journey.

Ashish, Anoop Jha, Amit, Dhananjay, Durgesh, Prakhar, Sudhanshu, Brijesh, Ashutosh, Devesh, Hrithik, Akash Devraj Bhuri Singh etc. were present in the program.

The stage was moderated by Sumit Ankur, President of Kashiyana Foundation and the vote of thanks was done by Sunil Mishra.

