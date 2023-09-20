Kashmik Formulation Pvt Ltd celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm with their staff at Sanand Plant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 20: The spiritual significance of Ganesha Chaturthi is that we should live ten days with austerity and, after ten days by immersing the dust and soil of desires settled on our mind and soul along with the idol attain the form of pure and pure mind. Kashmik Formulation Pvt Ltd celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm along with its staff members at their Sanand Plant. On this day, 200 staff members also performed garba to the tune of traditional music. Kashmik Formulation Pvt Ltd has maintained a family spirit with its staff members. On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Managing Director Shri Mahadev Patel ensured special grand arrangements to boost employee enthusiasm and distributed sweets on this auspicious day.

