Kashmik Formulation Sanand Plant celebrates Navratri with its employees on Garba Beats

Ahmedabad, October 4: Kashmik Formulation organised a huge Garba event for its more than 200 employees in the midst of the Navratri celebrations. There are many Garba activities scheduled at party plots, societies, and clubs during Navratri, but there are very few instances of businesses hosting Garba celebrations for their staff.

The company believes its employees as its most valuable resource, so the Garba event was organised to create a familiar vibe. The celebration saw enthusiastic participation from every staff member, who played Garba to traditional dancing tunes.

