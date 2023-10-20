Kasturba Medical College, Manipal's Clinical Embryology Centre Recognized as a 'Centre of Excellence' by Merck Foundation, Germany

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Manipal (Karnataka) [India], October 20: The prestigious Merck Foundation of Germany, dedicated to advancing global health and wellbeing through science and technology, has officially designated the Clinical Embryology Centre at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal (KMC Manipal) as its "Centre of Excellence".

The Merck Foundation is passionately committed to enhancing healthcare access in underserved communities. Their flagship initiative, 'Merck More Than a Mother', created in partnership with several African governments, is a testament to this commitment. It addresses the pivotal need for improved fertility care in regions that lack adequate resources.

Since 2017, the Clinical Embryology centre at KMC Manipal has been a crucial global collaborator in these capacity-building projects. Through the joint efforts of the Merck Foundation and KMC Manipal, approximately 100 clinicians and scientists spanning 27 countries have undergone top-tier embryology training in Manipal. These trained professionals are now at the forefront of infertility care in their respective nations.

The recognition was conferred during the Merck-Africa-Asia-luminary conference on October 18, 2023, in Mumbai. Distinguished attendees included Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG, and first ladies from fourteen African nations. Dr Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, and Dr Satish Adiga, Head of Clinical Embryology programs at KMC Manipal, proudly received the accolade.

Regarded as one of the premier IVF-Embryology training hubs in Asia, KMC Manipal's program boasts a notable record. It has equipped hundreds of doctors and scientists with the skills to assist infertile couples worldwide.

