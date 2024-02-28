kate spade New York’s grand debut: New store opens at Palladium Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 28: kate spade, the iconic American fashion label, has proudly announced the grand opening of its latest store in Gujarat. This exciting development takes place at Palladium Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its presence in India.

Since its inception in 1993, kate spade has been synonymous with joy and sophistication, offering a wide range of products including handbags, clothing, shoes, jewelry, home decor, and tech accessories. The brand’s unique fashion point of view within the Tapestry house of brands is defined by its commitment to thoughtful details, polished ease, and modern, sophisticated colors.

Located in Palladium Ahmedabad, a shopping an entertainment center that is redefining the luxury shopping landscape, the store reflects the dynamic attitude of the house's hometown, New York, with vibrant and playful aesthetic pops inspired by today's generation.

The unveiling of the kate spade store at Palladium Ahmedabad presents patrons in Gujarat with a thoughtfully curated array of the brand’s offerings, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience. Infused with its optimistic ethos and unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, kate spade remains a source of inspiration for customers worldwide.

To commemorate the store’s grand opening, kate spade collaborated with Palladium Ahmedabad to orchestrate an exclusive event in the store. This event was attended by kate spade enthusiasts, loyal patrons, and dedicated shoppers in Ahmedabad who value the fusion of timeless charm and modern flair that kate spade embodies.

About kate spade New York:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, kate spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, kate spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. kate spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

