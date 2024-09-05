Katha Utsav 2024 - A Festival Celebrating Young Story Writers

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 5: In keeping with its 35-year tradition of nurturing child writers and readers, KATHA is excited to announce the 2024 edition of Katha Utsav. This writing festival is for the children and of the children which celebrates imagination and expression through storytelling.

Katha Utsav brings together young storytellers from diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, creating an inclusive space where their written expressions can thrive. The festival aims to break down cultural and language barriers, foster creativity, and enable children to make a meaningful impact on the world through their stories.

Since 1988, Katha has pioneered the literacy-to-literature continuum, bringing stories to life through over 800 titles in 10 Indian languages, reaching over 10 million children. Through its Katha National Writers' Workshops, Katha Utsav helps children write for joy, express their imaginations, and connect with peers nationwide.

This year, the contest is open to children in grades 4 to 12, and both individuals and schools can participate and submit entries until September 12, 2024. A huge panel of jurors will then shortlist entries for the regional rounds, where selected participants will engage in two-day live workshops. The best writers from these workshops will qualify for the prestigious Katha Utsav Finale, a three-day event that brings together authors, illustrators, and theatre personalities under one roof.

Ananya, a 2021 finalist, shares, "Katha Utsav helped me believe in my writing and gave me the courage to share it." Aamir, a participant from 2018, reflects, "I was a shy person, and with my stories and writing, I felt heard, valued, and started making friends."

Geeta Dharmarajan, Founder-President of Katha and Padma Shree awardee who launched Katha Utsav decades ago emphasizes the significance of the festival: "Katha Utsav is about celebrating the unique voices of young writers. Every story has the power to connect, inspire, and bring about change. By creating this space, we nurture a generation of storytellers who will carry forward our rich cultural heritage while shaping a brighter future."

Rajesh Soundararajan, Executive Director of Katha, welcomed the 2024 participants with these words: "This festival is an opportunity for children to learn, express, and grow. It celebrates storytelling and its ability to build bridges and spark new ideas."

Important Dates and Submission Deadlines:

Phase 1 Submission Deadline: September 12, 2024, at www.kathautsav.org

How to Register:

Both Individual Students and Schools can register via www.kathautsav.org

Media Contact:

Gowri Palachandran

Program Director - Katha Utsav 2024

Email: gowri.palachandran@katha.org

Phone: +91 88007 99353

Website: www.katha.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494799/Budding_Writers_KATHA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494800/Katha_Utsav_Logo.jpg

