Kaunteya's New Delhi Store: A Space of Art, Luxury, and Heritage

New Delhi [India], October 6: Kaunteya has inaugurated its elegant new luxury crockery and fine tableware experience store at 32, Prithviraj Road, Khan Market, Delhi establishing a premium destination for HNIs, fine dining enthusiasts, and interior designers seeking timeless Indian artistry in bespoke home decor and designer dinnerware.

The boutique is a beautifully designed space that blends luxury interiors, classic craftsmanship, and contemporary elegance, reflecting Kaunteya's dedication to heritage-inspired luxury crockery. With ornate chandeliers, refined shelving, and an intimate layout, the store offers a sensory journey for patrons to engage closely with exclusive fine bone china collections, designer plates, and luxury dinner sets.

Sonal Jetha, Founder of Kaunteya, shares:

"It's a dream of any brand to be at Khan Market, and our Delhi-based customers have long wanted us to open an experience store. So here it is, especially for the passionate hearts of Delhi!"

Kaunteya's Khan Market store brings its celebrated luxury tableware storytelling and heritage-inspired crockery collections closer to Delhi's vibrant culture, promising an elevated retail journey for those who appreciate fine dining accessories, luxury gifting, and premium interior styling.

Founded in 2019 by Sonal Jetha, Kaunteya is a luxury tableware brand that artfully brings Indian history, heritage, and mythology to life on fine bone china crockery and designer dinnerware sets. Each collection features intricate designs that are silk-screen printed, hand-decorated, and finished with 24-karat gold detailing, making them coveted by collectors, connoisseurs, and luxury interior designers.

The brand is celebrated for its commitment to quality and its ability to blend classic Indian motifs with modern luxury aesthetics, making every Kaunteya piece a timeless heirloom for luxury homes, bespoke interiors, and exclusive dining spaces.

With the Delhi flagship now open, Kaunteya is expanding its footprint further the next flagship experience store will open in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) in January 2026, bringing its legacy of luxury crockery and fine tableware to Central India's discerning clientele.

For details, you can visit the store or explore collections at Kaunteya.in & follow us on

https://www.instagram.com/kaunteya.in?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

