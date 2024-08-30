Kaushalya Logistic Extends Service Offerings to Singapore Based Client, Enriching Its Global Presence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, Limited, a subsidiary of IPSCOM Pte Limited, Singapore. This significant move marks a major addition to the company's portfolio, further strengthening and expanding its presence in the logistics and freight forwarding segment.

IPSCOM Pte. Ltd., renowned for its top-tier E-commerce services, supply chain solutions, returnable packaging, and print & media products for global brand owners, stands as a key player in the Asia Pacific region. Its extensive footprint across Malaysia, China, India, and Vietnam makes it a valuable addition to KLL's diverse client base.

The addition of IP Softcom Private Limited underscores KLL's ability to attract high-quality, multinational clients, showcasing the company's growing strength and strategic vision for sustained growth. This new partnership highlights KLL's ongoing commitment to excellence in logistics and freight forwarding services. With IP Softcom joining its client portfolio, which already includes industry giants such as JK Cement, Adani Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and many other, KLL continues to expand and reinforce its position as a leading integrated provider of logistics clearing and freight forwarding services.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the commencement of logistics and freight forwarding services for IP Softcom. This move underscores our growing prominence in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. Partnering with a distinguished global player like IPSCOM Pte. not only validates our expertise but also enhances our competitive edge in the market.

This significant addition to our client portfolio demonstrates KLL's capability to deliver high-quality, tailored solutions to multinational clients. As we continue to expand our service offerings and geographical reach, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional logistics support and strengthens our strategic position in the industry. We look forward to a successful partnership and the opportunities it will bring for both our company and our new client."

