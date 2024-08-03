Kaushalya Logistics Commences Major Collaboration with Adani Cement, Expands Operations in Ahmednagar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, announce the commencement of operations at a new cement depot located in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Starting from August 1, 2024, KLL will manage a range of critical logistics services for Adani Cement, including rake point operations, depot management, and secondary transportation. This new project will support both ACC and Ambuja Cement brands, marking a significant expansion in KLL's service portfolio.

The Ahmednagar depot is expected to handle approximately 120,000 metric tons of cement annually. KLL will oversee the complete logistics chain at this facility, encompassing rail movement, depot operations, and the transportation of cement to secondary distribution points. This comprehensive management of operations reflects KLL's commitment to optimizing the supply chain and delivering seamless logistics solutions to the company's clients.

In addition to this new venture, KLL is engaged in advanced discussions with Adani Cement for further opportunities. These discussions are focused on establishing additional depots, indicating a promising growth trajectory for the company. This potential expansion underscores KLL's strategic intent to broaden its footprint in the cement logistics sector and reinforce its position as a key player in the industry.

This development highlights KLL's ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings and meet the evolving needs of the cement industry. With the new depot in Ahmednagar, KLL is poised to deliver exceptional logistics support, driving efficiency and reliability across its operations.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said" We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Adani Cement. This collaboration highlights our ability to manage extensive logistics operations and reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-notch service standards in the cement sector. Our experienced team is fully equipped to handle the complexities of rail movement, depot management, and secondary transportation for both ACC and Ambuja Cement. We anticipate that this partnership will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also provide significant value to Adani Cement.

Recently we have also successfully secured new clients and depots from Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement, expanding our geographical reach into Uttar Pradesh. This expansion aligns with our strategic goal of diversifying into new logistics segments and exploring additional verticals.

Looking ahead, the addition of new clients is set to significantly benefit Kaushalya by driving growth and strengthening our market position. As we continue to expand our operations and forge new partnerships, we are confident that these initiatives will enhance our competitive edge and contribute to sustained success for both our clients and our company."

